Operation UNITE is conducting free regional basketball camps this June in Boyd County for the 16th consecutive summer.
Operation UNITE has scheduled two “Shoot Hoops Not Drugs” basketball skills camps for all school-age youth on Monday, June 7, and Thursday, June 10, at Magoffin County High School and Boyd County High School.
UNITE serves multiple counties in the state of Kentucky, and in a normal year, about five camps are offered every summer. They are then rotated around the state to give more athletes and kids who are interested a chance to take part in the skilled camps.
The camps are “absolutely a benefit to the community,” said Dale Morton, Communication Director for Operation UNITE. “There are positive ways to stay drug-free.”
At the camps, participants will not only learn about fundamentals of basketball by professionals, but also the importance of remaining drug-free and maintaining a healthy lifestyle.
Jarrod Polson, a Wilmore native and former University of Kentucky point guard and four-time ALL-SEC player who was part of the 2011-12 national championship squad, will conduct the free of charge three-hour camps.
“Volunteers help make these camps possible,” Morton said. “They are appreciated.”
Since 2006, UNITE has conducted 86 regional basketball camps with 11,500 youth participants representing 63 Kentucky counties, 20 other states and two countries.
Operation UNITE will provide all basketball camp participants with a free event T-shirt, regulation-size signature basketball, and basic food and water.
All participants are asked to arrive 30 minutes early for registration.