GREENUP The local arm of a national charitable program is making great strides putting good shoes on the feet of children in need.
Shoes That Fit has raised $12,000 locally to purchase 400 pairs of children’s shoes, volunteer Frances Hicks said. Much of that total came from a golf scramble the group hosted in August. That amount is double the number of shoes the group purchased in spring of this year. An additional two schools in Greenup County have been added to those with children receiving shoes.
Shoes That Fit, which is based in Claremont, California, can provide community groups name-brand, well-fitting shoes for $40 per pair.
The organization obtains a list of needy children. Their feet are measured and the agency takes money raised to buy new, brand-name shoes specifically for each child.
Volunteer Dorothy Spillman said once the shoes arrive, volunteers go to schools, wash the recipients’ feet and put them in new socks before putting shoes on them.
“It was such a humbling experience,” she said.
Hicks said the program needed to continue, as the children outgrow and wear out their shoes.
“One little girl who got new shoes was tickled to death,” Hicks said, noting the child was so happy, she just “wanted to run.” “The look on their faces is the moment. It’s one of the biggest blessings I could ever get.” She said she encouraged the children to keep their old shoes for playing and to wear the new ones to school and when they dress up.
Hicks said not only does providing shoes meet a need, it also removes an indicator of poverty, which can reducing the opportunity for bullying.
She said they hope to do another golf scramble; it was their biggest fundraiser and received massive support from area businesses.
She said they’re also hoping to collect underwear and socks for children in lower grade school, blankets for local shelters and coats to help stock King’s Daughters Medical Center’s coat closet.