WESTWOOD The Westwood Boys and Girls Club is conducting a shoe drive fundraiser and is requesting help from the community.
The club is collecting new and gently worn shoes from through April 1. Drop-off locations will be Westwood Boys and Girls Club, Ashland YMCA, several local churches or you can contact Tiffany Clark at (606) 371-8460 for porch pick-up.
By partnering up with Angel Bins, Westwood Boys and Girls Club will get paid for what its collects and plans to use the funds toward replacing damaged equipment and necessities caused by recent winter storms, which damaged the roof and flooded the building.
In a shoe drive fundraiser, shoes can be all sizes, but must be pairs and still wearable. No heels, fuzzy slippers or metal cleats will be accepted.
After Angel Bins collects the shoes, they are sorted and cleaned, and then sent to micro-entrepreneurs in developing nations, which allows people to create both businesses and jobs for people in local communities.
Donate your shoes to Westwood Boys and Girls Club if you choose to participate. Call Clark at (606) 371-8460 or (606) 571-6065 for more information.