ASHLAND The LST 325, a Landing Ship Tank, a 328-foot-long ship will dock at Port of Ashland to offer tours from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 15 through 18.
The ship's visit will coincide with Poage Landing Days; opening ceremonies will welcome the ship, said Brandy Clark, executive director of Visit AKY.
Ships like the LST 325 could carry 20 Sherman tanks in the giant hold within the ship. They are the only ships ever made that could go anywhere in the world and deposit their cargo onto a hostile beach and then go get another load.
On the main deck they could also carry 30 to 40 trucks, tons of fuels, ammunition or supplies and soldiers. The LSTs were used during World War II, Korea and the Vietnam conflicts. This ship, LST 325, was in the invasion at Omaha Beach on D-Day, June 6, 1944. It was also at Sicily on July 10, 1943.
The LST 325 was one of the first to be built and it is the only operational LST in the United States. It was built in Philadelphia by the U.S. Navy Shipyard; others like it also were built on the Illinois River at Seneca, Illinois, on the Ohio River at two shipyards in Pittsburgh, in Jeffersonville and Evansville, Indiana.
Hundreds of these ships sailed rivers on their way to the Gulf of Mexico and to WWII. Shipyards were able to complete a ship every five days. Workers, welders, and equipment installers then boarded these vessels and completed the ship while it was en route down the Mississippi River.
The United States never lost an invasion once the LSTs were designed, produced and could land the big tanks on the beach.
Poage Landing Days events planned for while the ship is in Ashland:
Sept. 16
Noon — Festival opens; children’s amusements and activities; arts and crafts vendors and food.
On the Armstrong Stage:
Noon to 2 p.m. — Chain Reaction.
6 to 7:15 p.m. — Barry Frazee.
7:45 to 9 p.m. — Jason Mays Band.
16th Street Stage
5 to 7 p.m. — Meet and Greet with WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett ($30 selfie, $30 autograph; $50 combo selfie/autograph; $20 additional autographs (max 10).
7 to 9 p.m. — FTC Wrestling
Sept. 17
10 a.m. — Festival opens.
10 a.m. to 10 p.m. — Children’s amusements and activities; arts and crafts vendors and food.
11 a.m. to 7 p.m. — Southern Fried Cone Fest, 17th. Street skateboard race.
Cincinnati Circus Company shows at 12:15, 3, 5:45 and 8:30 p.m.
Armstrong Stage
Noon to 12:45 p.m. — AXIS.
1 to 1:45 p.m. — “Swinging with Elvis” by Lee Dean.
2 to 2:45 p.m. — Griffin Mason.
3 to 3:45 p.m. — Maddox Hale.
4 to 4:45 p.m. — Against the Grain.
5 to 5:45 p.m. — She and I.
Main Stage at 16th Stage
7 p.m. — Opening Ceremonies.
7:30 p.m. — Paul Pace.
9 p.m. — Pam Tillis.
Sept. 18
11 a.m. — Festival opens.
8 a.m. — Southern Friend Cone, Ramey Street skateboard face.
Church Service
Main Stage at 16th Stage
10:30 a.m. — Morning fellowship.
11 a.m. — Service begins.
11 a.m. to 5 p.m. — Arts and vendors.
11 a.m. to 6 p.m. — Children’s amusement and Activities, vendors.
Cincinnati Circus Company shows at 11:45 a.m., 2:30 p.m. and 5:15 p.m.
Armstrong Stage
1 to 1:45 p.m. — Bended Knee.
2 to 2:45 p.m. — Tony Wilson.
3 to 3:45 p.m. — Janetta Blevins.
4 to 4:45 p.m. — The Pink Ladies.
5 to 5:45 p.m. — Country Drive.
