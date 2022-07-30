ASHLAND Debbie Sivis is set to officially retire as Shelter of Hope’s director after 15 years. She’ll hand the reins to former assistant Christopher Fraley on Monday.
Sivis reflected on her memorable stint as the non-profit’s leader during a celebration on Friday afternoon at First Christian Church in Ashland, from where her husband, Larry, recently retired as the worship minister.
Back in 2007, Shelter of Hope’s staff comprised of two members and served two counties (Boyd and Greenup). Sivis is now part of a staff of seven and the organization serves Boyd, Greenup, Carter, Lawrence and Elliott counties. She’s sticking around as a when-needed consultant until Fraley has a firmer grip.
Fraley, though, has proven his worth in the eyes of Sivis.
“Working with Debbie has been a turning point in my career,” Fraley said. “Debbie advocated for me to be hired for the position. … She likes my case management experience.”
Sivis was impressed by Fraley from the start, when he referred to his hearing impairment as one of his greatest strengths.
“He likes to refer to himself as an overachiever,” Sivis said with a smile. “He’s able to see things in a different light, and he communicates really well. He’s very organized, and he loves to train and teach.”
Sivis said Shelter of Hope was “in trouble,” referring to multiple financial findings.
Once that was rectified, the organization enhanced relationships with similar agencies in the area and expanded housing assistance.
“One of the rewarding things is seeing former clients that we had helped over the years come back and thank us for what we did for them,” Sivis said. “A number of them did that.”
According to Sivis, Shelter of Hope utilizes rapid rehousing, which is putting people in housing first, and then tapping into services for income, jobs, and so on.
“We meet with them, go over their goals and try to talk to them about things, mediate with the landlords, make sure they get applications in for subsidies,” she said.
The board has been fortified, too. It’s a group of 10 prominent community members.
“We’ve seen the board develop into a strong, functioning board that really cares about what we do,” Sivis said.
At 2944 Winchester Ave., Shelter of Hope is aiming to expand. It will lean on federal funding to do so. The front half of the building was erected in 1910, according to Sivis. The back part was built in 1984.
“We’re trying to purchase a couple buildings next to us if we can,” Sivis said.
Fraley has a vision of improving community perception of Shelter of Hope’s purpose.
“I want to decrease the amount of stigma attached to the homeless population,” Fraley said. “A lot of people have a tendency to believe that just because they’re homeless that they’re drug addicts, but there are several different ways you can become homeless.
“A lot of eastern Kentucky is currently underwater,” he added. “That’s a primary example of how people can become homeless.”
Another goal is to continue to expand affordable housing in the community.
Sivis said “it was time,” and that she was “tired,” which is why she decided to retire.
“We’ll just enjoy having a little more flexible schedule,” said Sivis, looking at her husband, Larry.