CATLETTSBURG While November may seem long ways away, it's only five months before voters in Boyd will decide to stay the course or go a different direction at the sheriff's office.
Two-term Sheriff Bobby Jack Woods, a Democrat, said he is ready to keep up the fight against drugs in the community and to raise the bar in terms of professionalism at his department.
A retired state trooper and Commonwealth attorney investigator with 42 years of law enforcement experience, Woods was elected to the post in 2014.
"I am honored the people of Boyd County have let me serve two terms in this office and I hope to continue serving them for a third term," Woods said. "Under my leadership, we have brought the professionalism of this department from a one to a 10. But we still have a ways to go — I need to be re-elected to continue the good work."
During his eight years as sheriff, Woods said he brought respectability to the office by having his men wear dress uniforms, he purchased more than 25 cruisers and expanded the DARE program into the Boyd County and Fairview school system.
Also Woods saw the creation of a substation out in Westwood — though it closed for a year, he said he was able to work with the fiscal court to reopen it.
Under his watch, Woods saw the war against drugs expanded, stepping up street enforcement from one narcotics officer to a whole unit within the sheriff's office, along with working with a DEA-led task force and an ATF led task force.
"We saw the biggest heroin seizure in Boyd County history and the biggest marijuana seizure in the county," Woods said. "We're not taking grams and ounces off the street, we're taking pounds. I'm proud of how aggressive we've tackled this drug problem and I'll keep up the work until my last day in office or I take my last breath."
Woods continued, "Why not choose my experience and training to continue this forward movement?"
Republican challenger Jamie Reihs, a 24-year veteran of the sheriff's office and now currently a Catlettsburg Police Officer, said he thinks the wide margin by which he won the primary shows a lot of support in the community for his campaign.
"Turnout was low, but that can be expected for a primary," Reihs said. "But seeing how many people voted for me showed there's a lot of support out there and and I think people are really receptive to my ideas and platform."
Reihs said he wants to focus on getting the sheriff's department out into the community, patrolling neighborhoods and hollers across the entire county.
"I think our citizens want to see us out there as a presence in the community, they want to see us in their neighborhoods building relationships," Reihs said. "Right now, it's rare to see a patrol car south of I-64. I think those people down there deserve it just as much as other parts of the county."
Reihs said he's going to try to work with the fiscal court to get more deputies on the road, but he said time management is key to stepping up patrols.
"Obviously expanding the force would be ideal, but that's not up to me," he said. "I think we can utilize school resource officers on the road to have extra bodies out there during the summertime, when activity really steps up. There's other ways we can free up deputies, too."
Having served under quite a few sheriffs as a deputy, including Woods, Reihs said he's learned to take what works and leave the rest.
"I've learned to take the good and the bad and use what works and leave what doesn't work," Reihs said.
