CATLETTSBURG The race for the Boyd County Sheriff is offering two distinct visions from two long-serving lawmen.
Democrat Bobby Jack Woods is seeking a third term as sheriff, while Republican Jamie Reihs is vying to slide into his old boss’s post.
Woods has decades of law enforcement experience, dating back to the early 1980s as deputy reservist at the sheriff’s office. He went on to serve in Kentucky State Police, from where he retired in the 2000s. From there, he served as an investigator for the Floyd County Commonwealth’s Attorney Office before winning the sheriff’s office in 2014.
Reihs spent his law enforcement career at the Boyd County Sheriff’s Office, starting at the bottom rung as a deputy and working his way up. Under Woods, he rose to the rank of chief deputy, which is the second-in-command.
According to Woods, his No. 1 focus since being elected sheriff has been going after the drug dealers.
“We kept the Detroit set from coming in here and setting up shop and using Boyd County as a base of operation,” Woods said. “When I was elected sheriff, we didn’t have federal resources here.”
Woods continued, “Today, we have HIDTA (High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area), we have the DEA here and I’m working with other law enforcement to get an FBI field office here. We’re getting resources here to fight this problem.”
While Reihs said he’d continue assigning deputies to the two task forces operating in Boyd County, his focus is to step up patrol and increase training to respond to “critical incidents” such as active shooters or hostage situations.
“Patrols work; I don’t care what anybody says, seeing that car out there deters crime and deters drug dealing,” he said. “Will it solve all our problems? Of course not. But increased patrols will cut into the meat of a lot of these issues.
“We need to increase our training so we don’t have to call KSP or Ashland when we have a critical incident,” he added. “In my 24 years at the sheriff’s office, they also came, but what if they don’t because they have their own incident? Look around us with what’s been happening with these shootings.”
While Woods said he’s hopeful additional revenues from the proposed race track in Boyd will bring in more monies to increase manpower and equipment, increasing the street presence is a challenge for the sheriff’s office.
“First and foremost, we are the tax collector of county, state and school taxes,” Woods said. “Then we are here to serve the courts with security, serve papers and transport prisoners, then we have to serve mental health petitions, which can take a deputy off the road for almost an entire shift.”
Woods said due to all the other duties the sheriffs have — he said vehicle inspections have been farmed out to the clerk’s office — relying on help from other agencies is essential to serving the public.
“Not too long ago, I had four deputies working the road and five mental health petitions came in,” Woods said. “What do you do? There goes your whole shift.”
Reihs said if he is elected sheriff, he will try to work with the fiscal court and Pathways to figure something out with the mental health transports. One option he floated was hiring on a transport officer.
“We could hire a retired officer who wants to keep their certification current and have them do it,” he said. “We’re going to have to have conversations with the fiscal court and Pathways to see what’s feasible.”
Both candidates were unequivocal — they’re going to continue to fight for higher pay for their deputies.
Woods said when he was first elected, deputies were making $15 per hour. Under the Steve Towler administration, it went up to $16.50 — last year, it went up to $20.
“Is it enough? No. We had three police officers killed back in July down in Floyd County,” Woods said. “I don’t think people realize, our employees come to work every day with a gun strapped to their side. There’s a danger in the name deputy sheriff — if I’m re-elected, I’ll fight for more pay.”
Reihs said pay has to go up to continue retention — he noted local agencies have upped their pay, enabling a lateral move from the sheriff’s office over to their agency with a pay bump.
“Everybody’s struggling to have people right now,” Reihs said. “You can sit here and give your opinion all day, but you have to work with the fiscal court to get that approved. But you can look at things like maybe on their five-year anniversary with the sheriff’s department, they can get an extra dollar an hour. Do something long-term, in addition to the 3% the fiscal court gives. If they have another dollar in that fifth year, they might be more inclined to stay.”
Both men shared similar views on hazardous duty benefits — each said it needs to be studied in order to ensure what will benefit deputies the most.
Equipment is another area both candidates said they’d continue to work on. Woods said under his tenure, 26 new cruisers were purchased by the department.
“I don’t think there’s been a sheriff in Boyd County to ever buy that many cars,” Woods said. “I think the main thing is we have to maintain the equipment we have.”
Woods also noted he’s worked with the fiscal court to get new vests for his deputies, twice.
Reihs said if a special response team is in the cards for the sheriff’s office, he’d like to buy a mobile command unit.
“All that comes with a cost,” Reihs said. “I think we can work with local employers like Marathon, King’s Daughters and grants to get something like that. It’s hard to get grants, but if we get $50,000 that’s $50,000 less the county has to pay.”
Woods said folks should vote for him, because his office is doing a good job.
“When we collected taxes last year, we were only $8.63 off from $29 million. I work with local, state and federal officials to get every resource we need to fight drugs in this county and I think we’re doing an excellent job working with the HIDTA and the DEA to get these drugs off the streets,” Woods said.
“People might say, ‘he’s been in there eight years, maybe it’s time for a fresh face.’ Well, I say, if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it,” Woods added.
Reihs said he wants to build upon the successes of past sheriffs and try to take the sheriff’s office to a new level through training.
“I’ve worked under three sheriffs and I’ve seen what works and what doesn’t,” Reihs said. “I think I can take the good I learned from those three sheriffs and combine that with some of my ideas for increased training and efficiency to better serve the county.”