The Kentucky Sheriffs’ Boys & Girls Ranch opened its 47th camping season on Monday, June 13, in Gilbertsville.
Camp will run throughout June and July, serving both boys and girls alternating weeks.
The non-profit organization serves Kentucky’s youth through a camping program designed to build self-esteem while teaching respect for themselves, others and law enforcement professionals. The camp is free, thanks to the dedication and support of sheriffs, members and contributors, according to a press release.
The cost of serving the children is about $500 per week per child.
All donations directly benefit the camp.
“Campers enjoy the regular camp activities such as arts and crafts, nature, sports, swimming, fishing, archery, etc.,” said Jerry Wagner, executive director of the KSA and the ranch. “It is a week filled with fun and learning and our hope is for the campers to create a lifetime of memories during their stay, as well as learn the value of respect and other life skills.”
Boys in attendance the week of June 13 are from Boyd, Carlisle, Daviess, Estill, Grayson, Lyon, Marion, Ohio, Robertson, Trigg and Warren counties.
For more information about the ranch or how to donate to help build Kentucky’s youth, call (270) 362-8660.