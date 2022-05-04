ASHLAND Wednesday morning, the Members Choice Credit Union in downtown Ashland was probably the most secure financial institution the county.
That’s because not one, not two, but three sheriffs were there to accept donations from the credit union for necessary equipment for their deputies to use on the road.
The Boyd and Greenup County Sheriff’s Departments accepted 100 LED road flares, while the Lewis County Sheriff’s Department accepted gunshot wound kits.
The sheriffs of the respective agencies were also given pencils, for a program called Cops and Kids. The idea is for deputies to go out to local schools and give the kids pencils, to help build a positive relationship between the students and the police.
Lewis County Sheriff Johnny Bivens said the gunshot kits are necessary for his deputies to carry — rural Lewis does not have any nearby hospitals and sometimes backup can be 30 minutes away, he said.
“We have the tools to revive a drug addict who has overdosed, but we don’t have the tools to save an officers’ life,” Bivens said. “Thanks to this donation, every patrol deputy will have those tools. As we’ve seen in Flatwoods this week, evil exists in this world.”
Boyd Sheriff Bobby Jack Woods said the LED lights — which have replaced the old sulfur road flares due to environmental concerns — light up the hillsides of rural roads in eastern Kentucky, making it safer for his deputies to work a wreck at night.
“In eastern Kentucky, we don’t have any straight or flat roads,” Woods said. “These lights will bounce off the hillsides, so it is so much more safer for both deputies and motorists when there's a late-night wreck.”
Greenup County Sheriff Matt Smith said handing out the pencils to children is key to building relationships early between law enforcement and the wider community.
“The most important thing is to teach them while they're young, that we're there to help them,” he said. “When they grow up, they'll have a more positive attitude about law enforcement.”
Credit union president Cheryl Deborde said this round of donations was the pilot test for the program — she said the credit union will be opening it up to local city agencies as well, such as Ashland, Raceland and Russell.
“We're so grateful for the relationships we have with our local law enforcement and we wanted to do something to help them build relationships with the community and to help out where they might need tools,” she said. “There’s a lot of anti-police rhetoric these days, so we wanted to show our appreciation.”
Any agencies wishing to get involved, or folks wishing to donate to the program, can contact the credit union’s IT director Clark Menshouse at cmenshouse@mccu.net.
(606) 326-2653 |