CATLETTSBURG Boyd County Sheriff Bobby Jack Woods made a motion to add two more polling stations for this year’s primary election if approved by the state during Thursday’s election board meeting.
The state has approved one polling station for the county — Boyd County Middle School. Woods argued one station was not enough for all of Boyd County. He first suggested adding two more polling stations, but Boyd County interim clerk Susan Campbell objected the motion.
“I don’t think there is time enough for Hart to come and set up the machines. I don’t think we will have the paperwork available and ready from the state. I’m concerned about training for the poll workers,” Campbell said.
Campbell said having one polling station is what the state recommended, and they want to follow the state's guidelines and regulations.
She said she was told the middle school is big enough to handle what they are expecting, including parking.
“I think we can only handle one,” said Campbell.
Campbell said the county expects to have 4,500 people show up at the polls, according to the portals.
Woods argued Boyd County should have more polls because the surrounding counties had at least two or more polling stations. He suggested the other two needed to be in Ashland and Catlettsburg.
The question was posed of whether or not the Boyd County Middle School could hold and accommodate the 4,500 people who were expected to turn out on June 23. Campbell said she believed it would.
“There are already 2,000 ballots,” Campbell said.
Woods made a second motion entailing the same details.
Three of the four members of the election board voted in favor of adding two polling stations if approved by the state.
The request will be made to the state and an answer will be provided as soon as it is available.