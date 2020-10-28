GREENUP The Greenup County Sheriff’s Office and the Northeast Kentucky Drug Task Force hit another good lick Tuesday, following a traffic stop that turned up a street pharmacy.
Sheriff Matt Smith wrote in the release about one pound of meth was seized from the streets.
Five arrests and a search warrant resulted from the traffic stop, which came the same day the task force and other local agencies raided a home in Russell and seized 195 grams of methamphetamine in a separate case.
According to a press release issued by Smith, the traffic stop in the area of Ky. 7 and Big White Oak turned up several ounces of meth, marijuana, Xanax pills believed to be pressed fentanyl powder, coke, acid and a bundle of money.
Smith wrote that Raceland Police offered their drug dog to the search and extended a “big thanks” to them.
Ollin M. Driggers III, of Greenup, and Crystal D. Elliot, of Grayson, were arrested and charged in relation to the stop, per the sheriff’s office.
From that arrest, police turned around a search warrant on a home on Rt. 2070, according to the release.
That resulted in even more drugs, including methamphetamine, fentanyl pressed to look like Xanax, acid and weed ready for sale, the release stated.
Officers also turned up five guns, which isn’t good because the residence had convicted felons, according to the release.
Eric J. Howard, Taffy Lynn Gilliam and Eric S. Howard, all of Load, were taken into custody as a result of the search.
Smith said his agency, the task force and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are committed to targeting bigger fish linked to the case, in addition to the suspects apprehended.
