RUSH About 20 people turned out to the clubhouse at the Diamond Links Golf Course to voice their concerns to the Boyd County Sheriff about safety and noise surrounding the Anniversary Bash now underway at Rush Off Road.
The annual event brings in thousands of riders to Boyd County, but has drawn the ire of residents due to the noise and traffic. Last year, a deputy sheriff got dragged by a rider at the park.
In a meeting conducted by Sheriff Jamie Reihs, who is in his first term, residents voiced problems with noise, people illegally riding their ATVs on the roadways, drunk riding, close calls with large trucks on narrow roads and the release of sewage by RVs when riders leave on Sunday.
Larry and Rachel Henderson, who live on Four-Mile Road where the entrance to the park is located, said they have had multiple close calls with trucks carting side-by-sides into the park.
“I’m about to quit stopping for them — they’ll have to put their $60,000 trailer in the ditch before I put my $40,000 truck in there,” Larry Henderson said.
Rachel Henderson said they’ve lived on the road for 22 years, escaping town for the country for peace and quiet.
“It’s not quiet anymore,” she said “They’re flying up and down the road at all hours of the night and they’re throwing beer bottles at my car. They’re crossing private property.”
Multiple residents described near head-on collisions and illegal crossings on Ky. 845 and Old Trace as well.
Reihs said he will have seven deputies, along with himself, working the roads around Rush-Off Road in an attempt to curb the issues. He also said deputies will be handing out copies of the county’s noise ordinance at the front gate to the park to remind people to cut down the noise after midnight on Friday and Saturday nights.
“We’re going to have as much enforcement as we can and we’re going to go at it hot and heavy,” Reihs said. “If we start flooding the court system with citations, that will get peoples’ attention.”
Reihs said he will also be willing to go onto to the property to hand out noise complaints, even getting lifts from the local fire departments in side-by-sides to get out there.
He said deputies will be out in force between 6:30 p.m. and 3 a.m., when “things will crank up out there.”
When asked if he would be setting up DUI checkpoints, Reihs said he thinks they’d do more harm than good.
“They’ll see the blue lights down there at the checkpoint and stay up in the woods,” he said. “If we can get them for riding on the road illegally and they happen to be drunk, we’ll get them for that, too.”
All the residents and Reihs said they’re not against the park one bit. Everyone appeared in agreement that it is a huge tourist attraction for Boyd County and brings in a lot of outside dollars.
“But just as they can have good, safe fun, y’all should be able to sleep and be safe, too,” Reihs said. “There’s kids playing out in front yards — heaven forbid, one of those four-wheelers comes off the road and causes an accident.”
Multiple residents along Four-Mile — which hardly has any shoulder and plenty of ditch line — offered up their driveways for deputies to post up and catch riders. One man even offered to feed any deputy posted up on his property.
“Don’t tempt me on that,” Reihs said.
Reihs said the long-term solution to the noise and safety concerns will require the residents, park owner E.B. Lowman III, the county attorney and the judges to sit down and talk.
“It’s going to be a team effort,” he said. “It has to be. But I’ll do my best as your sheriff to do what I can to help. You deserve that.”