The sitting jailer in Greenup County is adamant that the man who ousted him in the primary election is not a viable candidate for the position. The candidate, however, has done everything by the book, he said.
Citing KRS statutes, Jailer Mike Worthington claimed that Larry Pancake, a current Greenup County Sheriff’s Deputy, is committing a felony by impersonating a police officer because, under a merit system, he should’ve resigned from the sheriff’s office when he filed to run against Worthington in the Republican primary.
However, Greenup County’s merit system — which was created in 1992 — no longer exists, according to Judge-Executive Bobby Carpenter.
“There is none, that’s all I can say,” Carpenter said regarding a sheriff’s merit board. “ … I appointed two women to that board (in 1993), and both those women are dead.”
Worthington also said he won’t accept arrests by Pancake.
Pancake verified that on Thursday, saying Worthington banned him from the jail a while back. Pancake fills out paperwork and gets another officer to take the suspect to the jail, Pancake said.
Sheriff Matt Smith said it’s all sour grapes for Worthington.
“All elected officials need to work hand in hand together, and unfortunately a lot of times that doesn’t happen in Greenup County,” Smith said. “Larry Pancake didn’t just beat Mike Worthington. He shellacked him. Now he’s acting like a sore loser and probably needs to go on home.”
Pancake cooked Worthington in the primary election, receiving 67.65% of the votes. He said he did thorough research prior to filing to ensure he was eligible to run while staying on the sheriff’s office as a deputy.
Pancake is facing Democrat Leonard Cooper in the Nov. 8 general election.
Worthington said he filed an official complaint with the county court clerk, sheriff, county judge-executive and county attorney on May 4 — two weeks prior to Pancake pummeling him in the primary.
“The only response I got was, ‘We will look into it,’” said Worthington, who has served three four-year terms.
Worthington publicly took this issue to the monthly Greenup County Fiscal Court meeting in October — the last such meeting prior to the election.
Carpenter has told Worthington multiple times to pursue this issue with the circuit court.
“Mike brought this to my attention after the primary,” Carpenter said. “I told him, ‘We don’t make the laws. You need to go to circuit court.’”
County Attorney Mike Wilson declined to comment when asked by The Daily Independent.
“What they’re trying to get me to do is spend $15,000 to $30,000 on this,” Worthington said. The jailer, though, said this responsibility falls on the fiscal court because it’s a county ordinance. The way he sees it, the issue should go to the merit board, and if the deputy appeals it, it goes to circuit court. Any attorney the board would hire would come out of fees collected by the sheriff, Worthington said.
KRS 70.260 addresses the option for counties to create a deputy sheriff merit board. The board is charged with the duties of holding hearings, public and executive, in disciplinary matters concerning deputy sheriffs.
KRS 70.267 states “No deputy sheriff covered by the provisions of KRS 70.260 to 70.273 shall be a candidate for any public office. Any person who violates this subsection shall forfeit his position as deputy sheriff.” It also says a deputy sheriff covered by KRS 70.260 to 70.273 shall not receive any contribution for any political party or candidate for public office.
“Every time he puts on a uniform, any time he signs a valid paper, he is impersonating a police officer,” Worthington said. “That is a Class D felony. KRS’s are something I know something about.”
Pancake said he crossed all T’s and dotted all I’s prior to putting his name in the hat for Jailer. He said he discovered that the merit system no longer applies in Greenup County.
“Before filing to run for the office of Greenup County Jailer, I carefully researched any obstacles that would hinder running, including the merit system,” Pancake said in a statement. “Our office has no merit system and there is no issue with my running.”
Smith said he has worked in different capacities in the sheriff’s office since 1999, and he’s “never seen any documentation or never heard of any documentation of the merit system.”
Worthington contends that the merit system is active until a county ordinance states otherwise, no matter the frequency it meets.
Krista Buckel, the communications director for Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron’s Office, said the following: “Kentucky statute 70.260 does not outline the frequency with which a sheriff merit board must meet. However, this may be addressed by a local ordinance.
“Kentucky statutes do not prohibit an active duty deputy sheriff from running for County Jailer,” she continued. “However, local ordinance or merit board rules and regulations may.”
The Greenup County Sheriff’s Office received a letter from the AG’s office in March 2017 after requesting the AG’s opinion on whether current Sheriff Matt Smith may run for sheriff without vacating the office of deputy sheriff. Citing KRS 61.080 and 61.090 in the opinion of the AG, who was then Andy Beshear — now the state’s governor — the office concluded that “a deputy sheriff may run as a candidate for sheriff without creating a conflict until being sworn into office as sheriff.” That letter, signed by then-Assistant Attorney General Matt James, didn’t address a merit board.
Smith did resign, but it was not because he was forced to. He did so in order to spend more time campaigning, he said.
Ultimately, Worthington acknowledged that even if Pancake couldn’t run or if he isn’t elected, Worthington will not remain in the position.
“No, I’m done, I know that,” he said. “What I don’t want to see is what I’ve built the last 11, 12 years to go down the tubes.”
Pancake has been in law enforcement for 20-plus years. He said the jail will be in good hands if he’s elected. He said he wants to rebuild the detention center’s relationship with law enforcement, attorneys and other agencies.