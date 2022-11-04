Eric Ross told The Daily Independent he has been in law enforcement for more than a decade now and he already has big plans for the Carter County Sheriff’s Office if elected.
While Ross has been busy blazing his campaign trail and making a name for himself in Carter County, a civil suit has been brewing in federal court.
A Kentucky state inmate filed a lawsuit in 2020 that originally was filed against the Carter County Sheriff’s Department, city police and a handful of officers, including Ross.
Derrick K. Hale, previously of Grayson, was charged in 2019 with first-degree fleeing or evading police and first-degree wanton endangerment of a police officer.
During that arrest, Hale said via court documents that he was subjected to “unnecessary and intentional assault by defendants” that include Ross.
Hale claims he sustained serious physical injuries when he was TASE’d in the head which required a life flight and subsequent surgeries that left him with steel plates in his skull.
According to court documents, Hale and his counsel say he’s entitled to more than $20 million in compensatory damages.
The case is set for mediation in early 2023.
Ross denies the allegations not only in court documents, but also in a conversation with The Daily Independent.
Ross explained that five to six officers arrived alongside him in pursuit of Hale that have all provided testimony that verified Ross’s version of events.
“I followed everything I was supposed to do, I did everything properly,” Ross said and explained that Hale was already receiving medical attention for injuries when he arrived.
Ross said he doesn’t know why he’s named in the suit at all, stating “he (Hale) never even saw me. We never had any contact until he was on a gurney getting lifted out of a creek. I ran to my cruiser, got my first aid equipment and gave it to another deputy.
“He has a civil right to sue and I support civil rights. But what I did was properly done and I documented everything I was supposed to,” Ross added.
Ross originates from Greenup County and has worked for a handful of local agencies.
“I jumped around from agencies,” Ross said, “Everybody that works a job will move for better benefits, pay, whatever is better for your family.”
Ross said his experience with multiple agencies has taught him leadership skills.
“I’ve seen good and I’ve seen really bad. I know what kind of leader to be and not make mistakes that I’ve witnessed,” Ross said.
Ross went on to explain his plans in Carter County include implementing 24-hour coverage, a satellite office on the west end of the county and interpersonal relationships with the younger generations in the community by regularly visiting local schools.
“I live here and my kids live here. I’m not part of a clique or a ‘good ol’ boy’ system,” Ross said. “I want to do what is right for the people and the generations to come.”
Ross said he just needs a chance.
“We’ve had eight years of this. Keep an open mind when you go to vote. Which candidate will do the job for the children and grandchildren of this county?”
Ross is running against Sheriff Jeff May. The Daily Independent attempted to contact May multiple times, but he did not respond as of press time Friday.