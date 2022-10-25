PIKEVILLE London native and future Kentucky Wildcat Reed Sheppard hosted a youth basketball camp, The Reed Sheppard Impact Camp, on Saturday to help teach fundamental basketball skills to more than 50 local children, according to a press release.
As part of the event, Sheppard presented a $10,000 donation to SOAR’s Eastern Kentucky Student Support Fund. The fund will help support students impacted by the recent flooding across eastern Kentucky.
“It means a lot, being able to do this and give back to the community and be able to come out and hang out with the kids,” Sheppard said.
Colby Hall, Executive Director of SOAR, commended Sheppard for using his stature as the top in-state high school basketball recruit to positively impact eastern Kentucky.
“We feel honored to have the opportunity to essentially take the funds that he’s raised and get it right back out to seven families that have a real need for appliances and their houses because they were completely washed away,” Hall said. The donation was made in partnership with Delta Dental, Bob and Carol Griffin, Midwest Basketball Club and the Players First Charity Auction.