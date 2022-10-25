ASHLAND Many local animal shelters and rescues continue to suffer the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and inflation in the form of overcrowding and under funding.
Ashland Animal Rescue Fund
Cathy Queen, executive director of Ashland Animal Rescue Fund, said the rescue is full, as is Boyd County Animal Shelter.
"It's gotten far worse since COVID," Queen said. "Many took in animals during COVID and now they're done with them."
Inflation has taken its toll, too.
"For some, it's about the economy," she continued. "They're having to make changes to their lifestyles and the first thing to go is pets. Or they have to move and can't take their dogs with them. Your pet should always be part of your family."
Not only are some returning animals to the shelter, cats are being dumped.
"They're not spayed or neutered, so the cycle continues," Queen said, noting dogs also are often dumped and end up in rescues or shelters.
"We have no room, but we're doing what we can," she said. "We can't in good faith turn a blind eye to something like that. We will go out on a limb and just hope the good we try to do is rewarded in the animals' favor. It's not their faults they got presented with that kind of life. Somebody's got to stand up for these animals. It's the right thing to do."
Queen said the shelter also is struggling to pay bills.
"Our last electric bill was $2,100, so we're trying to minimize the use of electricity at the kennel," she said.
Queen said she realizes some have no choice but to surrender an animal.
"It's a sad situation," she said. "But we can't take care of the number of requests we have every day."
While Queen said she's grateful for the community support, the volunteers and the kennel, she added she hopes support continues as AARF continues its fundraisers: the next event is the HOWLiday Auction, scheduled for Nov. 12 at the Ashland Transportation Building.
"We have great supporters, a huge following on social media and great number of very kind people in the community who religiously help us, but we are to the point where it's getting beyond the help we're getting," she said.
Still, AARF gets grant money and is effective at raising money through fundraisers, but getting money has become more competitive.
"Adoptions have dropped off and rescue partners we work with are full, too," she said.
Donations in the form of cash, gift cards and supplies, from dog, cat, puppy and kitten food to cleaning products, are needed. Queen said fosters, adoptions and kennel workers are needed, too.
Checks may be sent to 12365 Kevin Ave., Ashland. The kennel also will accept donations of supplies. Queen said donations may be purchased from AARF's wish list and a supply list on Chewy.com.
Greenup County Animal Shelter
The pandemic combined with inflation has caused the problems the Greenup County Animal Shelter is facing, according to Dog Warden Doug Jordan.
"A lot of people got (dogs) during COVID and when it lifted, they can't take care of them, maybe they're going back to work, and they turn them in," Jordan said, adding there is a waiting list for dogs to be surrendered. He said he gets 15 or 20 calls a day, all from those wanting to bring in a dog.
"I can hold 28 and we have about 26 now, all large dogs," Jordan said. "We have three small dogs." He said the shelter can accommodate about 20 small dogs, which are the kind that get adopted most quickly.
Encouraging spaying and neutering is on the agenda for the shelter, which has been working with Greenup County to get more dogs taken care of.
"We have a grant (from the state) so we're paying half of the bill and going through Tri-State Animal Hospital," he said, noting about 45 animals have been spayed or neutered so far this year using the program.
Otherwise, the Greenup County Fiscal Court supplies the shelter with building upgrades and other needed items.
Greenup County Animal Shelter is at 47 Dog Gone Lane in Greenup. For more information, call (606) 473-5711.
Carter County Animal Shelter
Every time the phone rings, Woody Maddix at the Carter County Animal Shelter knows what to expect.
"It's always somebody who wants to surrender a dog," Maddix said. "It's bad enough trying to keep up with strays."
The shelter, which takes dogs only after a vote by the Carter County Fiscal Court to stop taking felines, has 15 pens. Maddix said sometimes two dogs can be kept in one pen, but not always.
Maddix said when he has to turn down a surrender, it's not always met with understanding.
"When you tell someone you can't take their dog, the threaten to dump it," he said. "We're just a small shelter and there's only so much we can do."
Some are returning dogs they adopted during the COVID-19 pandemic, but some of the surrenders are because of inflation.
"The price of dog food went out of sight," Maddix said. "A good dog food used to cost $20 a bag and now costs $30 or $35. A lot of people can't take care of themselves out there, let alone an animal."
Spaying and neutering pets is the best way to lessen the number of dogs in shelters, Maddix said. The shelter works with Ashland Animal Clinic, Bluegrass Animal Clinic in Grayson and All Creatures Animal Clinic in Grayson for dogs' health needs. Maddix said those who would like to donate to the shelter are welcome to pay on the veterinarian bills at those facilities.
The shelter also will accept donations of dog food, beds, collars and leashes.
"We will take whatever, and when we get low on dog food, the Kentucky Humane Society in Louisville will give us a little dog food," he said.
The shelter is at 846 Dry Ridge in Grayson. For more information, call (606) 475-9771
