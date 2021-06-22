ASHLAND Shelter of Hope, Inc., announced it received a grant from the Honorable Order Kentucky Colonels (HOKC) in the amount of $7,224.69 to purchase moving kits for homeless households, according to a press release.
Shelter of Hope, Inc. serves homeless individuals, families and veterans by providing emergency, transitional shelter and assistance moving into and sustaining permanent housing. Shelter of Hope provides critical housing-focused case management for all program participants, which provides guidance and the necessary tools to sustain housing.
HOKC will award $2.1 million in grants supporting 275 non-profits, impacting close to 3.7 million Kentuckians. Grants are made possible through donations from contributing Kentucky Colonels from throughout the Commonwealth and around the world who chose to exercise this honor in a meaningful way.
Said Commanding General Hal Sullivan: “When HOKC Trustees met with grant applicants this year, we were reminded how hard the pandemic has made life harder for many folks, from first responders in community service charities to the clients themselves. Thanks to Kentucky Colonels from around the world who donate to the Good Works Program, HOKC can lend a helping hand to so many local charities that provide essential services that lessen the impact. Because a Colonel cares, we make giving to others a Proud Kentucky Tradition.”
Contact HOKC National Headquarters at (502) 266-6114 or visit www.kycolonels.org if interested in being an active Kentucky Colonel or to nominate someone to become a Colonel.