ASHLAND A trend in men's self-care has hit the area in the form of Groomed, a lounge/barbershop inside Identity Salon.
B.J. Burcham, owner of Identity, said he got the idea while traveling.
"When we go out of town, I get a little more insight on businesses and how they do things," Burcham, who has owned Identity for 20 years, said. "I just always loved the concept of having a lounge setting with a mini bar, darts, a pool table, a place to pamper yourself."
He said he saw similar places in his travels and wanted to bring it to Ashland.
"We're trying to make it more of an experience, a lounge, and also bring the nostalgia of a regular barbershop."
Because the shops are in a warehouse, the decor is a bit industrial, perfect for a man's hangout.
He said he hopes the liquor license will be issued by the middle of July so clients can enjoy a full-service bar and watch a ballgame in the lounge area.
Two barber chairs have been installed and Burcham said he has hired four barbers. The first day was Tuesday, and there were already 30 appointments.
Men can get a straight-razor shave with a hot towel and they can get services provided by Identity, such as massage, facial and Botox.
Duties of employees are strictly defined, as cosmetologists and barbers are certified in their fields by separate boards and their training is different. Burcham said having Groomed inside Identity allows men to take advantage of Identity services.
Having Groomed available to men in the area also is an opportunity for education, Burcham said.
"We want to educate the younger ones and teach the how to shave, so we'll have some kind of 'boot camp' situation in the future to teach about men's grooming once we get to a grand opening," he said, noting man young men were raised by their grandmothers and haven't learned exactly what a good shave is.
"We offer stuff that men can have to make them feel good about themselves," he said. "We want it to become common for you and your best friend to go get a beer and a shave and hang out in the lounge."
Identity Salon and Groomed are at 121 16th St. For more information, call (606) 325-2213 or visit the Facebook pages.
(606) 326-2661 |