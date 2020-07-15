IRONTON Land of Goshen in Ironton operates a 16-bed inpatient facility dedicated to helping women overcome alcohol and drug addiction, and it operates a separate facility for men as well.
Ashland native Brandy Crouch works as an addiction counselor at the facility for women and said that her passion is helping women overcome alcohol addiction and the problems women face as they try to get clean and sober. Crouch knows the facility and the program well; she overcame alcoholism two years ago and uses her experience to help others.
Crouch said after the initial treatment, the period where the addict is able to step away from the addiction, there are many challenges facing the newly sober. They have to return to their lives or perhaps build new ones, and without support there is a greater risk for relapsing into old behaviors which contributed to the addiction initially.
Land of Goshen is currently working on what they call a sober living home, where formerly addicted individuals get the support they need.
“The Sober Living House is the next step for women who graduate from the residential center,” Crouch said. The goal is to provide this service for seven women at a time.
Crouch said she has recently been put in charge of the Sober Living House, and that it is in need of renovations.
“I just wanted to let people know we have these facilities,” Crouch said. “I wanted to get the word out, and let people know we offer this help to women in our area.”
Crouch also said she wanted to reach out to the community and perhaps garner support for the Sobriety House through volunteerism or donations to the renovation.
Land of Goshen is a faith-based facility, Crouch said, but also said no one is ever pressured.
“We do encourage people and do teachings from the Bible as well as the 12 steps of Alcoholics Anonymous. And we always say we are going to love people back to life,” she said.
Women, Crouch said, are especially susceptible to addiction in many cases.
“I think that women often get beat down emotionally,” Crouch said. “And sometimes they have very low self-esteem and don’t believe they deserve any better than what they are getting. The low self-esteem a lot of times is the root of the problem. And of course, we all have a somewhat different root to our problems, but the low self-esteem is a very common cause.”
Crouch said she is excited about the Sobriety House because it is the next step in helping the women who have overcome addiction empower themselves.
“It helps them to realize they can get a job and have a place to live on their own. It helps them discover who they are and that they will be able to do this on their own,” she said.
The entire process is interconnected, Crouch said. Seven counselors help during the recovery process, with each focusing on his or her own strengths that range from trauma to spiritual therapy, to help those who are addicted overcome those addictions. The facilities accept insurance and some referrals from courts, but many are also voluntary, Crouch said, with women coming from Kentucky, Ohio, and West Virginia to be treated. During her own treatment, Crouch said there were numerous women from Columbus being treated. Everyone, she said, is welcomed.
Crouch said the facility attempts to remedy all the needs of their patients.
“A lot of them need food assistance, and we help them to get food stamps,” she said. “We take them to the doctor immediately, and we take them to the dentist and the eye doctor as well.”
Crouch said those physical needs have not been met, perhaps for a very long time, because many of the women she helps have been on the streets, or their addictions have robbed them of the desire to take care of themselves.
“It’s a great facility, and it saved my life,” Crouch said. And now she is helping to save the lives of others. Visit landofgoshentreatmentcenter.org or call 740-442-7758 for more information.