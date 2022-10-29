Mysterious Beast
I live in a hollow and it can be spooky outside sometimes at night.
One of those spooky nights in the fall about 20 years ago, I remember sitting outside on my front porch talking to my friend on the phone. It was probably close to midnight.
There is a graveled road on large hillside near by my home and, out of nowhere, I hear something running down the hill, sliding on the gravel all the way down. It was dark, but the light pole near my home was on. I remember seeing something with glowing eyes when it reached the bottom of the hill. I could see it breathing like smoke was coming from its nostrils and looked like it was glowing in the dark. I got really scared at that moment, wondering what it could be and stopped talking to my friend. I hoped it was a just a deer, but it’s shape was a little bigger than a large dog and had a face like small horse. I got really scared, didn’t stick around and quickly went inside the house. I never really knew what it was, but it really frighten me.
Matt Horn
Greenup
Stingy Jack
Stingy Jack, of course famously known as Jack of the Lantern, is a character associated with All Hallows’ Eve. The “jack-o’-lantern” is derived from the lore of “Stingy Jack.” Several centuries ago amongst myriad towns and villages in Ireland, there lived a drunkard known as “Stingy Jack.” Jack was known throughout the land as a deceiver, manipulator and otherwise dreg of society. On a fateful night, Satan overheard the tale of Jack’s evil deeds and silver tongue. Unconvinced of the rumors, the devil went to find out for himself whether or not Jack lived up to his vile reputation.
Typical of Jack, he was drunk and wandering through the countryside at night when he came upon a body on his cobblestone path. The body with an eerie grimace on its face turned out to be Satan. Jack realized somberly this was his end; Satan had finally come to collect his soul. Jack made a last request: he asked Satan to let him drink ale before he departed to Hell. Finding no reason not to accept the request, Satan took Jack to the local pub and supplied him with many alcoholic beverages. Upon quenching his thirst, Jack asked Satan to pay the tab on the ale, to Satan’s surprise. Jack convinced Satan to metamorphose into a silver coin with which to pay the bartender (impressed upon by Jack’s nefarious tactics) which Satan happily did. Shrewdly, Jack stuck the now transmogrified Satan (coin) into his pocket, which also contained a crucifix. The crucifix’s presence kept Satan from escaping into his true form. This coerced Satan to agree to Jack’s demand: in exchange for Satan’s freedom, he had to spare Jack’s soul for 10 years.
Ten years later to the date when Jack originally struck his deal, he found himself once again in Satan’s presence. Jack happened upon Satan in the same setting as before and seemingly accepted it was his time to go to Hell for good. As Satan prepared to take him to hell, Jack asked if he could have one apple to feed his starving belly. Foolishly, Satan once again agreed to this request. As Satan climbed up the branches of a nearby apple tree, Jack surrounded its base with crucifixes. Satan, frustrated at the fact that he been entrapped again, demanded his release. As Jack did before, he made a demand: that his soul never be taken by Satan into Hell. Satan agreed and was set free.Eventually the drinking took its toll on Jack; he died the way he lived. After he died, Jack’s soul prepared to enter Heaven through the gates of St. Peter, but he was stopped. And Jack was told by God that because of his sinful lifestyle of deceitfulness and drinking, he was not allowed into Heaven. Jack then went down to the Gates of Hell and begged for permission into underworld. Satan, fulfilling his obligation to Jack, could not take his soul.
To warn others, Satan gave Jack an ember, marking him a denizen (a resident) of the netherworld. From that day on until eternity’s end, Jack is doomed to roam the world between the planes of good and evil, with only an ember inside a hollowed turnip (“turnip” actually referring to a large rutabaga) to light his way.
Randy McClave
Ashland
The Little Girl
While I was in college, my roommate’s parents went to Colorado to ski and decided on that trip to sell their home in Lexington and move. Stacy didn’t get to see her new home before her parents bought the house, but they did mail a lot of photos to her. It was a beautiful, huge, old home situated on the side of a mountain. There was even an arched stained-glass window at the landing of the stairs between the second and third floor; we both laughed when I told her that her house had ghosts because any house that had a window like that was definitely haunted.
When she returned after Christmas break, she said her house was haunted, and I laughed. She said there was noises and the lights flickered, I reminded her the house was well over 100 years old. She said there were cold spots. I countered with it being December in the mountains of Colorado, so of course there would be cold spots and drafts. Then she very seriously asked, “How do you explain the little girl in the white dress that runs from room to room? We can hear giggling and singing.” How, indeed, does one explain that? The rest of the school year was filled with the reports of odd occurrences that Stacy’s parents wrote letters about or told her during their weekly telephone calls.
Sometime during that summer, I got a letter from Stacy. She told me the basement in that house was nothing more than a hatch in the floor with a wooden ladder that led to a giant dirt floor room. Apparently it had been used to store things the owners wanted to keep cold. Stacy’s mom decided to turn it into a proper basement with a family room. The men doing the work built the doorway and staircase and then started flattening the dirt to be able to pour concrete. While dragging the dirt on the largest hump, they were startled to see a bright blue eye, it was the broken head of a baby doll. They dug a little more and found bone fragments and a bit of white fabric with hand-crocheted lace along the edges. Rather than have progress delayed by calling the authorities, the workmen reburied their find, poured the cement and finished that basement.
Stacy told me in August, when school started again, that the basement was never used because they all felt uncomfortable there. Also, the haunting had become worse, because along with the singing and laughing, the little girl also cried like her heart was broken. Stacy’s parents sold the house before the end of that semester.
Kim Romans
Greenup
How To Interact With Scarecrows
This may be a bit scary and strange, and only applies in Ironton, Ohio. In fact, it only really applies to Unlucky Eddie.
Unlucky Eddie was first made 100 years ago in a sort of target for use in the Salem Witch Trails, and has been blown up, blown apart, sent flying and generally magically mangled for years.
What we did not realize in them days, of course, is that if you keep throwing magic at something, some of it sticks! There is something scary about scarecrows, in any case. I know that’s their job, but I mean scarier even than that. They’re not exactly people but they’re not exactly just…..stuffing, or maybe it’s those cut-out eyes.
Unlucky Eddie moves about. No one has ever seen just how he does it. He might turn up in your garden, or right under the front of the window. You might come downstairs in the morning and there he is, standing by the fireplace. I once found him in my bedroom, still on his stake! The important thing is not to make a fuss or rush about and scream, and certainly NEVER touch him. You can say things like, good morning, Unlucky Eddie, or you are looking very scary today, Unlucky Eddie. If there is a meal and he is in the room, put out a portion for Unlucky Eddie. He won’t eat any, but some people have said he rustles a bit, which might mean he’s saying “thank you,” although it could just be a mouse up his sleeve.
It is quite alright to dry clothes on him, because Unlucky Eddie likes to be useful. But remember to take them off of him before you go to bed, otherwise they’ll be gone in the morning and so will he. People say that if Unlucky Eddie come to your home and feels he’s been well treated, you’ll
get a monster crop of pumpkins next tear, even if you didn’t plant any seeds. Do not play any tricks on him, or stay up to watch him leave. A few people have tried it and they’ve been found very deeply asleep the next morning and, forever afterward, a little bit quiet and very reticent on the whole subject of straw.
Patricia Howerton
Ironton