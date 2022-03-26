ASHLAND A line of parishioners formed down the center aisle of a church sanctuary on Wednesday evening. The minister waited, thin flickering taper in hand, so that each member could light one of the votive candles arrayed on a low table just below the pulpits.
She had spoken about God’s light earlier, and how that light is present even in the deepest darkness, and the candles each passing member lit represented sharing that light with those in need. As each candle flickered into life, the light grew to illuminate the vigil meant to send light and hope across the world.
Many hands added to the glow of the candles as the slow procession wound its way through the church. The nervous and uncertain hands of children, the steadier hands of adults, and the slow and deliberate hands of elders eventually all passed by and added to the light. And as the congregation joined together, each member passed by a young woman and her two young children — one a restless infant in her arms. They smiled as they passed where the woman sat, many reaching out to “fuss” fondly over the children and whisper encouragement as they went by. The woman, the children and her husband who sat with her were all part of their church family, and the reason they were gathered.
The vigil could have been almost anywhere in almost any church in the world because, all too sad to say, there is pain and loss around the globe. But on Wednesday evening vigil was held in Ashland at First Christian Church to honor and support the family of the young woman, Halyna Mitchell, whose family lives in the Ukraine.
Mitchell herself is not a refugee from the war that has raged in that country for weeks, but rather came to the United States for a much happier reason. She met someone — local law enforcement officer Zachary Mitchell — and then fell in love and eventually married and moved to America. The couple has been together for three years now.
But Halyna’s family, her mother and father, and her brother and 8-year-old niece, still live in their home city of Khmelnytskyi, Ukraine, a city to the southwest of Kyiv, the capital. Mitchell said that although her parents’ city had not yet been bombed, an airport less than 24 miles from the city had been and had also been burned twice.
“I had talked to them every day,” she said.
“About little things, and they wanted to see the baby,” she said, smiling sadly.
The couple have not been back to the Ukraine for some time, so her parents have never seen their grandchild in person.
“Now every time I call, I don’t know if they will answer. I don’t know if the internet will be on, or whether they have been attacked,” she said.
Halyna Mitchell said now when she speaks to her family, the moments are precious, and they try to say I love you, fearing that each time they speak might be their last. The images from the war zone are heartbreaking, both for the fears and concerns for her family, and empathy for the suffering.
“My husband asks me not to watch very much because he feels bad for me that I am always weeping, but I can’t help it,” she said. “When I see those young ladies who are expecting or have young kids, and they have to hide in bomb shelters or are in cities that are surrounded now. They don’t even have food or fresh water, and it just breaks my heart because I have young kids and I know how vulnerable they are.”
Where Mitchell’s family lives, the blare of warning sirens regularly fill the air, alerting them to imminent danger.
“Sometimes they have to get up two or three times a night and go to the basement or the bomb shelter, wondering what will happen,” she said. Every time this happens, Mitchell said her mother gathers the most important things and takes them with her — things like documents, her sister’s diplomas, and other things the family might need to protect their future from bombs they are always expecting to fall.
“It is stressful and heartbreaking,” she said. “And I know that it has been weeks, but I still pray, hoping this is just a nightmare and I will wake up. I don’t want to lose them.”
Mitchell said her parents are older. Her father, 66, has health issues. He has said that he doesn’t wish to leave his home. Her brother, who is 40, could not leave even if he chose to do so because he is obligated to the army, she said. Her sister, however, had been visiting her fiancée’s family in Sweden when the war broke out, so she is still safe in that country. But it is not just her family that she fears for, because her friends are still there, many to whom she has not spoken in some time and is now unable to reach to check on their safety. The uncertainty and the stress of not knowing her loved ones’ future is something that she doesn’t think she would be able to do without the support of her husband, the church and God.
Mitchell said there is a possibility that her mother might come to the Unites States, but that is difficult. A visa would be required to enter the country. “We are working on that, but we haven’t gotten anything through yet,” husband Zachary Mitchell said.
“The Ukraine is a great country,” Halyna Mitchell said. “There are good people there, and people who do God’s work. And I don’t believe they deserved this.
“I don’t know what will happen, but I want this to end because I want them to be safe.”
Her mother, she said, has optimism even in the midst of war. She has planted peppers and tomatoes in small boxes, hoping against a future where she can move them to the soil of her garden, a future Mitchell isn’t sure of herself, but hopes will come to pass.