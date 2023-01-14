ASHLAND A South Point woman’s story will be featured in a book to be released in February.
Stacy Murray-Metcalf of South Point wrote a chapter in “I Lived To Tell It,” an anthology of testimonials.
“I used my chapter to talk about what we go through, why we go through it and to stop and look for why God needs me to see this,” Murray-Metcalf said.
She knows about going through negative experiences.
“I experienced teen pregnancy, domestic violence, drug addiction, was widowed at 30 with babies, going into a relationship with that and dealing with the stigma you feel like you deserve, a blended family,” she said. She lost her husband to drugs; her second husband had six children and she had three, which gave her experience with a blended family. Her husband, Larry, died recently from an illness.
Stories in “I Lived To Tell It” were collected by Dr. Tina Beatty of Charleston.
Murray-Metcalf has turned to her faith to help herself and others. She co-founded and is coordinator for The God Factor Ministries and The Cause, which supports Christian leaders helping the underserved.
She’s also writing her own book, titled “Through The Eyes of the Seventh Child,” in which she tells about her life from childhood to adulthood and how her experiences prepared her for her ministries.
“I talk about my dad and growing up being a pastor’s daughter, seeing parents in ministry and how life, even in ministry, there was dysfunction,” she said. “How siblings were instrumental in my life and how the examples our parents taught us, we were able to tune into that.”
She credits her husband’s support as a driving force in her writing.
“Larry inspired me to write. I always had a passion for writing and I was going to surprise him with this book release. He didn’t know I was doing it,” she said. “I’m doing this in honor of his memory because he was one of my biggest cheerleaders and he encourages me to write and get a book out there. This was a great opportunity.”
The key takeaway is finding the learning experience in the bad things that happen in life.
“I don’t ask God to give me a trial, but I know when I go through something, He’s doing it for a reason,” she said.