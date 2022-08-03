ASHLAND One of the premier charitable events in the Washington, D.C., area was founded 40 years ago by a Greenup County native and, this year, was presented by another Greenup County native — Chase Hieneman.
Charlie Grizzle, who went to work for the Reagan administration in 1982, was the founder and first chairman of Taste of the South, after attending a party thrown by a group of native South Carolinians.
"Later, some Kentucky friends moved here, appointees of the Reagan administration, and I said, 'If South Carolina can have a party, we can do a party and do a much classier job,'" Grizzle said.
The first, at that time called Evening of Old Kentucky Hospitality, was in September of 1982 at Pension Building, with ham biscuits, an open bar with plenty of bourbon, a bluegrass band and 300 attendees.
It was so popular, Grizzle and some friends decided a big Southern party was in order, with each state represented by a table full of food the area is known for, and Taste of the South was born.
"It quickly became bipartisan," he said, noting it always was bipartisan but as it began during a Republican administration, there were many GOP members working in the capital.
The charity event changed, and each state formed a committee to plan its contribution.
"In the early days, there were more local restaurants the committees worked with and the states brought in foods," Grizzle said. "You used to not be able to find Blue Bell ice cream outside Texas, but the Texas committee brought that in one year. Louisiana typically would have seafood." He said Missouri and Maryland applied to be part of Taste of the South; Maryland was turned down, but Missouri joined.
"The first year Missouri was there, 1984, there was literally a barbecue joint that drove a trailer behind a pickup truck all the way here and cooked barbecue pork chops on the sidewalk," Grizzle said.
In the 1990s, the event grew, moving to Hangar 7 at National Airport and then to DAR Constitution Hill.
In 2000, donations topped $100,000.
Another change was who would receive the funds raised.
"Instead of proceeds going to one charity, now it's a smaller amount that goes to each state committee," said Grizzle, who noted of the 40 years the event has occurred, seven of them were chaired by Kentuckians. This year, Kentucky's slice will go to Louisville Nature Center. The Neighborhood in Ashland has benefited from the event in the past.
This year was no exception, with Hieneman as chairman of the black-tie event.
The 2008 graduate of Raceland-Worthington High School came to the D.C. area after graduating from the University of Kentucky. He got involved with Taste of the South when a friend who was involved needed some help. He also liked being part of a charity started by someone from home.
"Charlie has been here his whole career and has been a mentor to many Kentuckians in the D.C. area," Hieneman said. "I wanted to carry the Greenup County torch further."
This year's event, themed "Y'allidays," had a county fair theme, with a 24-foot popcorn cup in the lobby which Hieneman said was a favorite as a background for pictures. He described the menu as "lots of carbs" — barbecue, mac and cheese and biscuits, for example.
"There were a few green things here and there so we can tell our mothers we had some vegetables," he said with a laugh. The VIP section included cookies from Hieneman's late grandmother's recipe.
Funds raised set a record, hitting close to $1 million, although at press time, Hieneman said the counting continues.
Grizzle applauded Hieneman's work on the event.
"Chase did an amazing job this year," Grizzle said, noting the young man's maternal grandfather, Billy Watson, was the band director when he was in high school. They didn't meet until Hieneman came to work in the area.
Hieneman said he's looking forward to the future of Taste of the South.
"I'm very proud of where things are going and want to show people back home that we're up here working," he said. "We've done 40 years and I hope we do more than 40 more. I'm proud to represent Southern states in D.C. and I'm proud to represent Kentucky and Appalachia at large."
