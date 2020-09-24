The COVID-19 pandemic has put its stamp on the Boyd County school budget, which reflects changed spending patterns driven by virus-related issues.
The district will spend more on safety measures and will receive less state attendance-based funding.
It also will not get more property tax money because the school board declined to impose a tax hike this year.
Offsetting that, however, is some remaining federal CARES Act money, which the district can use for a variety of purposes.
“It will be a little bit different year because of COVID-19. ... There are a lot of unknowns, but it will cost more to run the schools this year,” said finance director Scott Burchett.
The $45 million spending plan, which the school board adopted Tuesday, shows the district will bring in about $620,000 less than it did last year, Burchett said. He expects dips of about $234,000 in property taxes and $71,000 in utility taxes.
Further, the budget anticipates the state will send about $272,000 less in SEEK money, which is the term for funding based on attendance.
The SEEK decline happens because it cannot accurately calculate attendance while students are at home in virtual learning, so it has based its funding on 2018-19 school year levels.
District enrollment had grown in the 2019-20 year, and probably would have remained stable this year, and that would have meant more money, Burchett said.
The district could have offset the declines when it set property tax rates, but the board declined to do so.
Kentucky law allows local school boards to raise property taxes up to 4% per year without the approval of voters.
“They didn’t want to push for the 4% because of the times — some people are out of work and people are trying to get by,” Burchett said.
Incoming revenue remains relatively healthy because tax collections have been stable , he said. The district also is saving money in some areas, notably transportation, where buses have not been running so there is less spending on diesel fuel.
Also, since in-person classes have not yet resumed, the district doesn’t have to use substitute teachers.
But it will once in-person classes resume, and the district is planning to hire some full-time substitute teachers, Superintendent Bill Boblett said, because in addition to the more typical reasons for calling off work, there is the potential for teachers to contract the virus themselves.
The district also will hire one health services assistant for each school building, including preschool and the vocational school, but not the middle school, which already has one.
Teachers, administrators and support staff will get 1% raises.
Spending has increased for pandemic-related expenses such as cleaning, personal protective equipment, and staffing to comply with health assessment requirements.
However, the district has save much of its CARES Act allotment and will use it on those costs, he said.
“The biggest thing we have to do is be as conservative as possible but do our best for the kids and staff,” Boblett said.
A healthy amount held back for contingencies — about 9.3% of the total budget — means the district can afford to meet unexpected expenses, according to both Boblett and Burchett.
“I’m proud of our board being conservative in spending, but we do spend money when it’s needed for our kids,” he said.