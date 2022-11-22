GRAYSON Two separate sexual assault allegations on the campus of Kentucky Christian University are being investigated after students and an alumnus say the school may have mishandled the reports.
Two individuals contacted The Daily Independent anonymously, voicing concerns that the school remained silent after two female students reached out to university staff about being raped.
In the first anonymous complaint, a student wrote that another female student had reported being sexually assaulted on campus by a football player. The student went on to make a report to numerous school officials who, she says, failed to report the incident to police and assist the female in obtaining crucial evidence including a rape kit.
Since the first alleged incident, another student came forward to report that she had also been raped by the same male — "Several other female students have stated that the same football player 'made them feel uncomfortable' and 'they didn't want to be around him,'" the report reads.
The statement also includes that the accused football player was permitted to "remain on campus, attend classes and continue playing football," after the allegations.
A separate anonymous source reached out via email, writing that they were an alumnus of KCU and stated that in the last six weeks, police have been on campus pertaining to drugs, firearms and sexual assault allegations.
"Every bit of this is seemingly resulting from the football program," they wrote.
A campus safety announcement penned by the Vice President of Student Services — provided by the student — verified the firearms claim, saying KCU Security responded to on-campus apartments and discovered a firearm in a backpack. "There were several student disciplinary violations that were dealt with," the announcement read.
Grayson Police took control of the weapon and the three students responsible were expelled and ordered to leave campus, according to the safety statement.
The letter signed by "A Concerned Student" asks why the university felt the need to expel students and send out a mass communication in regards to a firearm, but a man twice accused of rape didn't necessitate an alert to students.
Travis Steele, Grayson Police Chief, said there was some validity to the sexual assault allegations as well.
"Both are under investigation," Steele said, elaborating that the investigation has led to search warrants pertaining to electronic devices.
"Normally the school comes to us," Steele said.
"This incident, the students came to us," Steele said, believing that the university referred them.
Steele also mentioned Title IX, an educational amendment that prevents discrimination based on sex in higher education.
According to the Department of Education, under Title IX, colleges must ensure of and provide services to victims and "the school must take immediate action to eliminate the sexual harassment or sexual violence."
KCU's Title IX Coordinator, Nathan Yates, said the university does have a sexual assault protocol.
Yates said that the university launches its own investigation, initially with a hearing officer and an investigator (not associated with any law enforcement agencies) who hear the complaint and talk with both the one filing the report and the accused.
During the university's investigation, both parties will present a statement and call on witnesses to verify their claims.
"If there's enough evidence, we have a separate hearing and if we come across evidence, that requires law enforcement," Yates said.
Yates said students do have the option to go directly to the police at their own discretion, without the need to report to the school first.
Yates reiterated that if incriminating evidence is present, "We have to contact police right away."
KCU has seven on-campus student housing facilities and combine their crime statistics with local and/or state police.
According to KCU's online publication of a crime survey, no instances of rape, fondling or statutory rape are listed from 2019-2021.
The campus appears to be relatively crime-free, with zero violent crimes reported aside from one aggravated assault in 2019.
Three total burglaries, four liquor law violations and two drug abuse disciplinary actions are the only stats presented by the school in the past three years.
The school handbook, entirely accessible online, addresses various campus safety talking points, including unacceptable displays of affection and other sexual misconducts.
The handbook reads that "sexual behavior is expected to fall within scriptural guidelines..."
"Students must guard their sexual purity and guard against the appearance of sexual impurity."
The sexual misconduct statute includes, "Participating in sexually intimate behavior outside of marriage, adultery, homosexuality, incest, abortion and all forms of sexual abuse" are entirely prohibited.
In the clause concerning sexual crimes, the university states they will "cooperate fully with law enforcement authorities should alleged sexual misconduct crimes occur involving the campus community."
Vice President of Student Services, Donald Damron, was not available for comment as of press time Tuesday.
(606) 326-2652 |