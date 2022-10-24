Local jails were uncharacteristically still this weekend with only a handful of bookings in Boyd, Carter and Big Sandy.
Among the few charged this weekend were the typical alleged court-skippers and drug traffickers.
While the number of people booked this weekend were little, the crimes they are accused of are relatively severe.
The most serious charges from this weekends inmates include sexual crimes, terroristic threatening and endangering the welfare of a minor.
Remember, all people appearing below are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Boyd County Detention Center
• Sean T. Kanouse, 33, of an unlisted address, was booked Friday on a charge of public intoxication.
• Mista McCarty, 41, of Ashland, was booked Friday on charges of shoplifting and identity theft.
• Dustin Holland, 36, of Big Creek, was booked Friday on a contempt of court charge.
• John M. Otey, 46, of Huntington, was booked Friday on a sole count of simple possession methamphetamine.
• Danny J. Halley II, 28, of Ashland, was booked Friday and charged with one count of driving on a suspended license as well as a fugitive warrant.
• Jessica L. Craft, 46, of Load, was booked Saturday on a charge of shoplifting.
• Victoria M. Thompson, 25, of Huntington, was booked Saturday on a failure to appear.
• Zebadiah T. Thompson, 34, of Ashland, was booked Saturday on a bench warrant.
• Nessa D. Fannin, 32, of Russell, was booked Saturday on a bench warrant.
• Amanda R. Rice, 41, of Ashland, was booked Sunday on a bench warrant.
Big Sandy Regional
• Eric J. Fletcher, 31, of Salyersville, was booked Saturday on charges of second-degree disorderly conduct, public intoxication and endangering the welfare of a minor.
• Dennison L. Hayden, Jr., 38, of Flat Gap, was booked Saturday on a failure to appear.
Carter County
• Elijah J. Littleton, 31, of Olive Hill, was booked Sunday on a charge of public intoxication.
• Jessica R. Hickman, 37, of Olive Hill, was booked Sunday on two counts of non-payment of court costs and a probation violation.
• Derek Wright, 21, of Grayson, was booked Sunday and charged with violating a EPO.
Greenup County
• James D. Morris, 51, of South Shore, was booked Friday, on two failure to appears.
Rowan County
• Dana Akers, 39, of Jeffersonville, was booked Friday on charges of third-degree criminal trespassing and third-degree criminal mischief.
• Todd S. Boyce, 55, of Perry Park, was booked Friday on charges of second-degree sexual abuse and third-degree sodomy.
• Cecil Ousley, 70, of Morehead, was booked Friday on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, trafficking marijuana and possession of barbiturates.
• Travis Caldwell, 39, of Clearfield, was booked Friday on charges of simple possession meth, improper display of registration plates and operating on a suspended license.
• Brian Butler, 42, of Morehead, was booked Friday on charges of possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and simple trafficking of meth.
• Gregory J. Wells, 24, of Morehead, was booked Friday on a probation violation.
• James Hackney, 30, of Morehead, was booked Friday and charged with non-payment of court costs.
• Robert Conn, 56, of Rush, was booked Sunday and charged third-degree terroristic threatening and resisting arrest.
• William Murphy, 23, of Salt Lick, was booked Sunday and charged with non-payment of court costs.