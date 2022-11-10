CATLETTSBURG A grand jury was hard at work this week in Boyd County issuing a wide variety of felony indictments, most of which consisted of unpaid child support.
An indictment is a formal accusation and the process includes a grand jury comprised in the same way a jury is selected for a criminal trial.
This jury consisting of average, everyday citizens makes the decision if there’s enough evidence in a case to formally charge a person with a crime.
Although the alleged offenders have been officially charged with a crime, they remain innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
• Charles D. Green, 59, of Greenup, was indicted on one charge of first-degree sexual abuse of a victim under the age of 12.
• Stacey W. Pack, 48, of Ashland, was indicted on charges of simple trafficking methamphetamine, trafficking heroin and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• David A. Mitchell, 58, of Ashland, was indicted on a sole count of first-degree strangulation.
• Caleb R. Young, 25, of Rush, was indicted on a sole count of third-degree burglary.
• John E. Collins, 33, of New Lebanon, Ohio, was indicted on charges of theft of vehicle parts valued between $1,000 and $10,000 and first-degree criminal mischief.
• James N. Drewyour, 54, homeless, was indicted on charges of public intoxication, possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Joshua B. Coffman aka Joshua R. Coffman, 33, of Oak Hill, West Virginia, was indicted on a sole count of theft by unlawful taking of an automobile valued between $1,000 and $10,000.
• Timothy R. Sexton, 25, of Ashland, was indicted on a sole count of receiving stolen property valued between $1,000 and $10,000.
• Robert S. Maynard, 28, of Catlettsburg, was indicted on sole count of theft by unlawful taking of an automobile valued between $1,000 and $10,000.
• William F. Fluty, 55, homeless, was indicted on one count of simple possession methamphetamine.
• Cone F. Red, 47, of Ironton, Ohio, was indicted on a sole count of theft by deception — including cold checks valued more than $10,000.
• Lakin Allen, 35, of Catlettsburg, was indicted on a sole count of receiving stolen property valued more than $10,000.
The following people were indicted on the charge of flagrant non-support, a class D felony:
• Brent Watts, 55, of Ashland, was indicted for non-payment totaling $67,824.47.
• Isaac L. Moore, 44, of Catlettsburg, was indicted for non-payment totaling $6,649.27.
• Ashley R. Kelley, 31, of Catlettsburg, was indicted for non-payment totaling $8,988.
• Jacqueline Gerahart, 35, of Ashland, was indicted on two counts of flagrant non-support for non-payment totaling $15,557.61 in one case and $7,434.85 in a second.
• Jason Clark, 34, of Ashland, was indicted on two counts of flagrant non-support for non-payment totaling $7,172.56 in one case and $16,119.00 in the second.
• Jason R. Blevins, 25, of Denton, was indicted for non-payment totaling $8,184.15.
• Chad Blair, 42, of Ashland, was indicted for non-payment totaling $14,874.48.
• Eric Arthur, 35, of Worthington, was indicted for non-payment totaling $4,731.01.