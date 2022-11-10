CATLETTSBURG An Ashland man pleaded guilty to multiple sexual offenses involving children on Thursday in Boyd County Circuit Court.
According to previous reports, David K. Whitt, 37, was caught in the act of molesting children in May of this year.
Whitt allegedly fled the scene when he was confronted and stated his actions were something he had "been fighting with for years."
Whitt was eventually indicted on six total charges including first-degree sodomy, first-degree attempted rape and two counts of first-degree sexual abuse of a child under the age of 12.
As the investigation progressed, as many as three children were revealed to be victims of Whitt's inappropriate conduct.
Whitt is represented by Brian Hewlett, but due to scheduling conflicts, he was not present on Thursday.
In Hewlett's place, public defender Brandon West told Boyd Circuit Judge John Vincent, that Whitt was ready to enter a guilty plea in exchange for the offer made by the Commonwealth.
Whitt appeared via Zoom and spoke evenly, though softly, as he pleaded guilty one by one to each of the six counts in the indictment read by Vincent.
In the background of the video, inmates awaiting their own court appearances shook their heads and members of the gallery became emotional as Vincent provided few details, including the victims' ages.
Whitt is looking at 30 years in state prison in exchange for the guilty plea.
If Whitt was found guilty by a jury, just one of the counts against him carried 20 years of incarceration by itself.
Whitt will be ordered to complete education and treatment requirements while incarcerated and must register as a sex offender upon release.
He will be nearly 70 years old after his prison stint.
Whitt's final sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 12, 2023, as Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney Christina Smith advised that the necessary pre-sentence reports can take up to 60 days to be completed.