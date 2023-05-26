CATLETTSBURG A man accused of molesting a 6-year-old girl in 2020 has been found competent to stand trial, a hearing revealed Thursday.
Joseph Falor, 27, was sent to undergo a second competency evaluation in February. While Falor was already found competent once in July 2021, public defender Whitney Davis said she wanted him tested again after taking on his case.
On Thursday, Judge John Vincent said with the evaluation behind them, he was looking to set a trial date on the case.
“This case is starting to get some age, so I want to get a trial date set,” he said.
Assistant Boyd County Commonwealth’s Attorney Kierston Rosen requested a pretrial hearing for July 6, stating she needs time to speak with the victim and their family.
Vincent granted the date, with the caveat that he wanted a trial date set then if a deal isn’t struck.