CATLETTSBURG A Catlettsburg man was sentenced to 15 years behind bars by Judge John Vincent on Thursday.
The sentence was handed down to Joseph T. Askew, 47, on charges of strangulation, domestic violence, assault on a police officer, violating an EPO and intimidating a witness in the legal process.
Askew was previously convicted in Ohio on one count of gross sexual imposition after he sexually assaulted a 5-year-old in 2000, according to previous reports from The Daily Independent.
On Nov. 18, 2021, Askew choked a woman after he made sexually suggestive comments about her daughter.
According to previous reports, Askew was asked to leave the home by the woman which prompted him to choke her, strike her in the face and threaten to kill her.
After Catlettsburg Police and Boyd County deputies responded, Askew hid in the back of a van before taking off on foot.
According to reports, Askew attempted to jump through a window and busted through the front door to avoid being arrested by officers. Both departments reported Askew was under the influence of a substance at the time.
Askew was out on parole after failing to register as a sex offender at the time of his arrest.
On Thursday, Judge Vincent read off his charges and the sentence to go along with them.
Askew received 10 years on the strangulation charge, 12 months for domestic violence, five years for assaulting an officer, 12 months for violating a protection order and five years for intimidating a witness in the legal process.
With some charges running concurrent, Askew was given a total of 15 years active time.
He is to have no contact with the victim or her children.
Askew and his attorney had no comment for the court after the sentencing.