ASHLAND Court records show a convicted sex offender was arrested for soliciting a minor over the Internet by the same officer who busted him for doing the same thing in December 2021.
Nathaniel Johnson, 29, of Ashland, was arrested June 21 following an Internet sting set up by a task force officer working under the Kentucky Attorney's General Office.
According to a criminal complaint, Johnson was arrested in December 2021 after asking to meet up with a 15-year-old girl over the Internet to engage in sex acts. Thankfully, the 15-year-old girl he was speaking with was really law enforcement.
Leaving his toddler-age children home alone, Johnson traveled from his home in Shelbyville to meet up with the "girl" and was arrested by the Shelby County's Sheriff's Office.
Johnson told officers he planned on driving the "girl" back to his place to sexually assault her.
On June 2, 2022, Johnson pleaded guilty to use of an electronic communication system to procure a minor for a sex offense and was sentenced to three years in prison, suspended for probation.
On June 7, less than a week after taking his plea, the investigating officer in the December case came upon Johnson again, who had relocated to Ashland, records show.
After sending pictures of his face to the "14-year-old girl" he believed he was speaking with, the officer was able to identify Johnson based on the prior investigation, records show.
Johnson even told the cop he had "gotten in trouble over this very thing … texting a minor," the complaint stated, and that "now I got to do probation."
The AG's Office got a subpoena and track down Johnson to an address on Greentree Court, records show.
On June 10, just eight days after pleading guilty, Johnson was paid a visit by a Boyd County probation officer.
During the visit, the probation officer told Johnson if he had any devices that could access the Internet, he had to have a special programming monitoring his usage, records show.
Johnson said he did not have a computer and he would opt for a non-smart phone cell phone.
Five days after the visit, Johnson was at it again, sending sexually explicit messages to the police officer posing as a girl, records show.
On June 21, just 19 days after pleading guilty, Johnson was arrested by authorities on a federal solicitation charge.
He is being held at the Boyd County Detention Center on no bond.
