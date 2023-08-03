GREENUP A man accused of sexually abusing three separate minors over the course of five years received a trial date on Thursday.
Sean Ryan Clark, 39, of Flatwoods was indicted by a Greenup County grand jury in November 2022 on one count of first-degree sodomy and nine counts of first-degree sexual abuse.
The indictment further alleged Clark victimized the children over the course of five years.
Clark’s attorney, Marie Troxler, said additional evidence, including school and medical records, is still outstanding.
Troxler also requested a trial date.
Per Troxler and Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Joe Merkle, the trial is expected to last approximately three days.
If a resolution isn’t reached before then, the case will be presented to a jury in early 2024.