CATLETTSBURG The public defender for a Flatwoods man facing sex crime charges in Boyd and Greenup counties aims to reach a plea deal in both cases.
The news came on Thursday pretrial hearing for Anthony L. Niece, 50, of Flatwoods, in Boyd County Circuit Court. Niece's attorney, Brian Hewlett, said there is still more evidence to review and hoped to strike an agreement.
Judge John Vincent set Niece's next court date for Oct. 6.
Niece was indicted in August 2020 by a Boyd County grand jury on one count of promoting a minor under the age of 16 in a sexual performance and one count of second-degree sodomy.
The child was under the age of 14 at the time when the crimes took place over the course of six months, according to court documents.
Niece's charges in Boyd County alone would have him facing decades in prison. Promotion of a minor under the age of 16 is a class B felony, which carries between 10 and 20 years. Second-degree sodomy is a class C felony and is punishable with five to 10 years in prison.
While already facing charges in Boyd County, Niece was indicted on more charges out of Greenup County.
In September 2020, Niece was charged by a Greenup grand jury with more sex crimes, including possession of child sexual abuse material, one count of distribution of child sexual abuse material, unlawful use of an electronic device and another count of promoting a sexual performance of a minor.
Due to previous felony convictions, the Greenup grand jury also issued a second-degree persistent felony offender enhancement.
If convicted, this would add even more time behind bars for Niece.
