CATLETTSBURG A man accused of sexually abusing an Alzheimer’s patient in March was ordered Thursday to undergo a competency evaluation.
Nathaniel Lesniak, 26, is to undergo a competency evaluation at the Kentucky Correctional Psychiatric Center, Judge John Vincent said Thursday.
He currently faces a single count of first-degree sexual abuse, punishable with up to five years in prison.
Lesniak’s attorney, public defender Whitney Davis, requested the exam.
Lesiniak is accused of sexually abusing a patient at Genesis Health in March. When questioned by police, court records state he told them “I’m a rapist.”