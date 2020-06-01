Lockups were a bit light over the relatively cool weekend.
The Boyd, Greenup, Rowan, Carter and Big Sandy Regional Detention Centers listed a combined total of 25 bookings between Friday and Sunday.
Bookings should not be construed as an indication of guilt. Anyone named in the locked-up list should be presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The following people were locked up over the weekend:
Boyd County Detention Center
• Keith Stevens, 37, of Ashland, was booked Friday as a fugitive from justice.
• Matthew J. Helms, 50, of Ashland, was booked Friday on a contempt of court charge.
• Rebecca D. West, 38, of Catlettsburg, was booked Friday on a contempt of court charge.
• Amanda S. Short, 25, of Ashland, was booked Sunday on a probation violation.
• Benjamin J. Vance, 30, no address listed, was booked Sunday on a probation violation.
• Joseph D. Gullett, 40, of Ashland, was booked Sunday on a parole violation.
Big Sandy Regional Detention Center
• Cassandra Hamilton, 27, of Inez, was booked Friday on charges of first-degree possession of methamphetamine, first-degree trafficking of methamphetamine, first-degree possession of heroin, first-degree trafficking of heroin, third-degree possession of an unspecified drug, trafficking of an unspecified drug, second-degree possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. The arresting agency is listed as the Martin County Sheriff's Office.
• Shawn J. Harless, 26, of Tomahawk, was booked Saturday on an unspecified warrant for a different police agency. The arresting agency is listed as the Johnson County Sheriff's Office.
• Jason Lee Mollette, 31, of Paintsville, was booked Sunday on a public intoxication charge and a contempt of court charge. The arresting agency is listed as Kentucky State Police Post 9.
Carter County Detention Center
• Orlando Valdes-Cartagena, 46, of San Juan, Puerto Rico, was processed Friday as a federal prisoner in transit.
• Donald Whitaker, 22, of Washington, D.C., was processed Friday as a federal prisoner in transit.
• Desmond D. Johnson, 29, of Detroit, was processed Friday as a federal prisoner in transit.
• Jeremy S. Lyons, 48, of Olive Hill, was booked Sunday on charges of first-offense DUI, first-degree possession of a controlled substance and three traffic violations.
• George Mauk, 44, of Grayson, was booked Sunday on charges of first-degree trafficking in methamphetamine, tampering with physical evidence and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Rowan County Detention Center
• Gregory N. Spencer, 38, of Morehead, was booked Friday as a fugitive from another state. The arresting agency is listed as the United States Marshall.
• Eric Dehart, 39, of Owingsville, was booked Friday on a first-offense DUI and another warrant from a different agency. The arresting agency is listed as the Bath County Sheriff's Office.
• Halie Vice, 28, of Sharpsburg, was booked Sunday on a parole warrant and two probation violations. The arresting agency is listed as the Bath County Sheriff's Office.
• Amanda Eplin, 43, of Betsy Layne, was booked Sunday on a public intoxication charge, first-degree possession of methamphetamine, second-degree possession of an unspecified drug and possession of drug paraphernalia. The arresting agency is listed as KSP.
