Lockups were a bit light over the relatively cool weekend.

The Boyd, Greenup, Rowan, Carter and Big Sandy Regional Detention Centers listed a combined total of 25 bookings between Friday and Sunday.

Bookings should not be construed as an indication of guilt. Anyone named in the locked-up list should be presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The following people were locked up over the weekend:

Boyd County Detention Center

• Keith Stevens, 37, of Ashland, was booked Friday as a fugitive from justice.

• Matthew J. Helms, 50, of Ashland, was booked Friday on a contempt of court charge.

• Rebecca D. West, 38, of Catlettsburg, was booked Friday on a contempt of court charge.

• Amanda S. Short, 25, of Ashland, was booked Sunday on a probation violation.

• Benjamin J. Vance, 30, no address listed, was booked Sunday on a probation violation.

• Joseph D. Gullett, 40, of Ashland, was booked Sunday on a parole violation.

Big Sandy Regional Detention Center

• Cassandra Hamilton, 27, of Inez, was booked Friday on charges of first-degree possession of  methamphetamine, first-degree trafficking of methamphetamine, first-degree possession of heroin, first-degree trafficking of heroin, third-degree possession of an unspecified drug, trafficking of an unspecified drug, second-degree possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. The arresting agency is listed as the Martin County Sheriff's Office.

• Shawn J. Harless, 26, of Tomahawk, was booked Saturday on an unspecified warrant for a different police agency. The arresting agency is listed as the Johnson County Sheriff's Office.

• Jason Lee Mollette, 31, of Paintsville, was booked Sunday on a public intoxication charge and a contempt of court charge. The arresting agency is listed as Kentucky State Police Post 9.

Carter County Detention Center

• Orlando Valdes-Cartagena, 46, of San Juan, Puerto Rico, was processed Friday as a federal prisoner in transit.

• Donald Whitaker, 22, of Washington, D.C., was processed Friday as a federal prisoner in transit.

• Desmond D. Johnson, 29, of Detroit, was processed Friday as a federal prisoner in transit.

• Jeremy S. Lyons, 48, of Olive Hill, was booked Sunday on charges of first-offense DUI, first-degree possession of a controlled substance and three traffic violations.

• George Mauk, 44, of Grayson, was booked Sunday on charges of first-degree trafficking in methamphetamine, tampering with physical evidence and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Rowan County Detention Center

• Gregory N. Spencer, 38, of Morehead, was booked Friday as a fugitive from another state. The arresting agency is listed as the United States Marshall.

• Eric Dehart, 39, of Owingsville, was booked Friday on a first-offense DUI and another warrant from a different agency. The arresting agency is listed as the Bath County Sheriff's Office.

• Halie Vice, 28, of Sharpsburg, was booked Sunday on a parole warrant and two probation violations. The arresting agency is listed as the Bath County Sheriff's Office.  

• Amanda Eplin, 43, of Betsy Layne, was booked Sunday on a public intoxication charge, first-degree possession of methamphetamine, second-degree possession of an unspecified drug and possession of drug paraphernalia. The arresting agency is listed as KSP.

(606) 326-2653 |

henry@dailyindependent.com

Tags

Recommended for you