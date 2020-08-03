The Boyd County Detention Center didn’t have lockup listings available Monday, due to a change in its online system.
Jailer Bill Hensley said that the jail is actively working with a hosting site to get the kinks worked out in it and should be operational soon.
The following people were locked up over the weekend:
Big Sandy Regional Detention Center
(Johnson, Lawrence, Magoffin and Martin counties)
• James K. Gillman, 62, of Lovely, was booked Friday on a charge of giving false information to a police officer, a probation violation, non-payment of court costs and fees and four bench warrants. The Martin County Sheriff’s Office is the arresting agency on file.
• Veronica Jones, 26, of Flat Gap, was booked Saturday on charges of first-offense DUI, driving a moped without a license, possession of drug paraphernalia and two bench warrants. The Magoffin County Sheriff’s Office is the arresting agency on file.
• Belinda A. Ferguson, 37, of Sitka, was booked Saturday on charges of illegal possession of a legend drug, first-offense possession of a prescription drug in an improper container and a bench warrant. The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office is the arresting agency on file.
• Tammy R. Allen, 42, of Salyersville, was booked Saturday on charges of second-degree DUI and third-degree possession of an unspecified substance. The Magoffin County Sheriff’s Office is the arresting agency on file.
• Harold Eaton, 43, of Gray, was booked Sunday on a bench warrant. The Paintsville Police Department is the arresting agency on file.
• Justin N. Staniford, 30, of Tutor Key, was booked Sunday on a parole warrant. The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office is the arresting agency on file.
Carter County Detention Center
• Shea Marsh, 31, of Hurricane, West Virginia, was processed Friday as a federal prisoner in transit.
• Michael Wright, 33, of Huntington, was processed Friday as a federal prisoner in transit.
• Desean Briscoe, 30, of East Point, Michigan, was processed Friday as a federal prisoner in transit.
• Elizabeth L. Mullins, 46, of Huntington, was processed Friday as a federal prisoner in transit.
• Bridgette D. Kelly, 28, of St. Albans, West Virginia, was processed Friday as a federal prisoner in transit.
• Jason M. Tanses, 35, of Dunmor, was booked Saturday on a parole warrant and on a charge of providing false information to police.
Greenup County Detention Center
• Derrick J. Barker, 37, of Pikeville, was booked Friday on charges of second-offense DUI, driving on a suspended license, failure to carry insurance and a parole violation.
• Nathaniel C. Blankenship, 40, of Olive Hill, was booked Friday on a bench warrant.
• James R. Hay, 53, of Argillite, was booked Sunday on a first-degree possession of heroin charge (first offense).
Rowan County Detention Center
• Michael Ratliff, 49, of Salyersville, was booked Friday on charges of third-offense DUI, first-offense driving on a DUI and failure to carry insurance. The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office is the arresting agency listed.
• James Salyers, 28, of Sandy Hook, was booked Saturday on charges of fourth-degree assault and second-degree strangulation. The Elliott County Sheriff’s Office is the arresting agency listed.
• Joshua Renfroe, 30, of Morehead, was booked Saturday on charges of fourth offense or more DUI, first-offense drug trafficking, drug paraphernalia, first-degree possession of drugs (first offense) and bench warrant. The Morehead Police Department is the arresting agency on file.
• Charles Stevens, 29, of Olive Hill, was booked Sunday on charges of first-degree possession of methamphetamine (first offense), first-degree possession of heroin (first offense), possession of drug paraphernalia and parole warrant. The Morehead Police Department is the arresting agency on file.
• Kyle D. Leggett, 34, of Mount Sterling, was booked Sunday on charges of first-offense heroin trafficking, first-degree methamphetamine trafficking (first offense), possession of drug paraphernalia and public intoxication. The Owingsville Police Department is the arresting agency on file.
• Ryan Manley, 37, of Sharpsburg, was booked Sunday on charges of first-offense heroin trafficking, first-degree trafficking of methamphetamine (first offense), possession of drug paraphernalia, flagrant non-support and a probation violation. The Owingsville Police Department is the arresting agency on file.
