PRESTONSBURG Winners of this year's Appalachian Arts and Entertainment Awards, which were on March 18 at the Mountain Arts Center, include several well-known area names.

Best Music Educator: Route 60 Music Co., Barboursville, W.Va.

Best Poet: George Ecklund, Morehead.

Best Photographer: Larry Epling, eastern Kentucky.

Best Textile: New Frontier, Morehead.

Best Social Media Influencer: "Appalachian Forager," Whitney Johnson of eastern Kentucky.

Best Original Short Film/Movie/ Documentary: "The Greg Austin Story: The Austin City Saloon Years," Warren and Renee Cobb - Room 17 Productions, Lexington.

EP of the Year: "The Opening Act," Jayce Turley, Greenup.

Album of the Year: "Let Me Know," Corduroy Brown, Huntington.

Best Podcast: Austin Shuck, Morehead.

Best Luthier: John Ryster, Morehead.

Best Television Host/Personality: Chad Hedrick, WKYT.

Best Americana: Trippin Roots, Versailles.

Best Funk/R&B/Reggae: Joslyn & The Sweet Compression, Lexington.

Best Metal/Punk: What Drives the Weak, eastern Kentucky.

Best Pop: Hailey Newman, Hi Hat.

Best Cover Band/Variety Act: Nathan and Chesi Arnett, eastern Kentucky.

Best Female Vocalist (Any style): Bek Smallwood, Pikevillke.

Best Male Vocalist (Any style): Landau Eugene Murphy Jr., West Virginia.

Billie Jean Osborne Community Arts & Entertainment Award: Steve Dorff

Star City Award: "The Crooked Road," MacLean Entwistle James and Jeremy Roberts, Building Rockets.

Tags

Trending Video