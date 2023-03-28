PRESTONSBURG Winners of this year's Appalachian Arts and Entertainment Awards, which were on March 18 at the Mountain Arts Center, include several well-known area names.
Best Music Educator: Route 60 Music Co., Barboursville, W.Va.
Best Poet: George Ecklund, Morehead.
Best Photographer: Larry Epling, eastern Kentucky.
Best Textile: New Frontier, Morehead.
Best Social Media Influencer: "Appalachian Forager," Whitney Johnson of eastern Kentucky.
Best Original Short Film/Movie/ Documentary: "The Greg Austin Story: The Austin City Saloon Years," Warren and Renee Cobb - Room 17 Productions, Lexington.
EP of the Year: "The Opening Act," Jayce Turley, Greenup.
Album of the Year: "Let Me Know," Corduroy Brown, Huntington.
Best Podcast: Austin Shuck, Morehead.
Best Luthier: John Ryster, Morehead.
Best Television Host/Personality: Chad Hedrick, WKYT.
Best Americana: Trippin Roots, Versailles.
Best Funk/R&B/Reggae: Joslyn & The Sweet Compression, Lexington.
Best Metal/Punk: What Drives the Weak, eastern Kentucky.
Best Pop: Hailey Newman, Hi Hat.
Best Cover Band/Variety Act: Nathan and Chesi Arnett, eastern Kentucky.
Best Female Vocalist (Any style): Bek Smallwood, Pikevillke.
Best Male Vocalist (Any style): Landau Eugene Murphy Jr., West Virginia.
Billie Jean Osborne Community Arts & Entertainment Award: Steve Dorff
Star City Award: "The Crooked Road," MacLean Entwistle James and Jeremy Roberts, Building Rockets.