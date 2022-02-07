Driving under the influence, court charges and traffic violations make up a number of weekend bookings in the area. Criminal trespassing, drug charges and domestic violence make multiple appearances across local detention centers.
Boyd County Detention Center
• Joshua D. Hodges, 38, of Nitro, West Virginia, was booked Friday on a fugitive from another state warrant.
• Christopher M. Akers, 47, was booked Saturday on third-degree burglary.
• Christopher L. Cantrell, 44, of Ashland, was booked Saturday on a bench warrant for court.
• Kenneth H. Beam, 54, of Ashland, was booked Saturday on failure to appear.
• Carla D. Elliott, 41, of Grayson, was booked Sunday on third-degree criminal trespassing.
• James A. Evans, 23, of Greenup, was booked Sunday on a warrant.
• Walter K. Lyons, 42, of Ashland, was booked Sunday on operating motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance, operating on a suspended or revoked license, reckless driving, failure of owner to maintain required insurance, no registration plates and no registration receipt.
• William M. Elliott, 45, of Grayson, was booked Sunday on third-degree criminal trespassing.
Big Sandy Regional
• Alexander H. Skeens, 38, of Paintsville, was booked Saturday on second-degree assault, domestic violence.
• Charles Stiltner, 46, of West Vanlear, was booked Sunday on contempt of court.
• Brian L. Gantt, 35, of Louisa, was booked Sunday on failure to appear.
• Ashley K. Adkins, 39, of Louisa, was booked Sunday on second offense fleeing or evading police.
• Curtis L Parrigan, 18, of Coeburn, was booked Sunday on operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance, buy or possess drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, speeding 23 mph over limit, failure to wear seat belts, failure to produce insurance card and no registration receipt.
• Heather N. McKinney, 34, of Salyersville, was booked Sunday on first-degree, first-offense possession of a controlled substance and buy or possess drug paraphernalia.
• Robert W. Miller, 34, of Salyersville, was booked Sunday on first-degree, first-offense trafficking in a controlled substance, first-degree fleeing or evading police on foot, buy or possess drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, possession of handgun by convicted felon, menacing, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance, operating on a suspended or revoked license, failure to register transfer of vehicle and contempt of court.
• Joshua Howard, 40, of Salyersville, was booked Sunday on public intoxication of a controlled substance, failure to produce insurance card, failure of owner to maintain required insurance and improper display of registration plates.
• Tonya Collins, 33, of Salyersville, was booked Sunday on five counts of failure to appear.
• Mysty Byrd, 33, of Campton, was booked Sunday on two bench warrants for court.
• Joshua D. Wolfenbarger, 38, of Flemingsburg, was booked Sunday on fourth-degree assault, domestic violence.
• Gregory K. Ward, 44, of Salyersville, was booked Sunday on first-degree, first-offense possession of a controlled substance and tampering with physical evidence.
• Billy J. Collins, 43, of Paintsville, was booked Sunday on operating on a suspended or revoked license, license to be in possession, failure to produce insurance card, improper registration plate, no registration receipt, failure to or improper signal, registration and title requirement vehicle not operate on highway and failure to pay court costs, fees or fines.
• Terry C. Daniels, 45, of Paintsville, was booked Sunday on first-degree bail jumping, first-degree, first-offense trafficking in a controlled substance, buy or possess drug paraphernalia and flagrant non-support.
Carter County
• Alexis D. McDavid, 27, of Grayson, was booked Friday on failure to appear.
• Eric D. Clevenger, 40, of Grayson, was booked Friday on theft of identity of another without consent, giving officer false identifying information, a probation violation and four counts of failure to appear.
Greenup County
• Andrew M. Fugeman, 61, of Russell, was booked Friday on failure to appear.
• Christopher M. Jones, 42, of Mount Washington, was booked Friday on third-offense operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol, drugs, etc. — aggravated circumstances, first-offense driving on a DUI suspended license, reckless driving and failure to wear seat belts.
• Brent L. Roberts, 58, of Flatwoods, was booked Friday on first-degree wanton endangerment.
• Kielee J. Mulvaine, 36, of Vanceburg, was booked Friday on two counts of failure to appear.
• Thomas G. Irvin, 26, of Greenup, was booked Sunday on first-degree wanton endangerment of a police officer, first-degree fleeing or evading police by motor vehicle, buy or possess drug paraphernalia and receiving stolen property $10,000 or more.
Rowan County
• Billy Muse, 54, of Wallingford, was booked Friday on failure to appear.
• Christopher Gevedon, 42, of West Liberty, was booked Saturday on second-degree manslaughter and first-degree, first-offense trafficking in a controlled substance.
• Randy Lewis, 47, of Ravenna, was booked Saturday on second-degree fleeing or evading police on foot, a parole violation warrant, failure to wear seat belts, no registration plates, no registration receipt and failure of owner to maintain required insurance.
• Gregory Malais, 64, of West Liberty, was booked Sunday on first-degree strangulation, intimidating a participant in the legal process and fourth-degree assault, domestic violence.
• Tony Johnson, 39, of Salt Lick, was booked Sunday on operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol, drugs, etc., failure to produce insurance card and failure of owner to maintain required insurance.