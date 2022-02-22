The following is a roundup of those who were jailed in northeastern Kentucky detention centers over this past week:
Boyd County Detention Center
• Curtis W. Skaggs, 42, of Greenup, was booked Friday on a parole violation.
• Stephanie K. Jenkins, 47, of Grayson, was booked Friday on a judge hold.
• Wendi Blackburn, 27, of Paris, was booked Friday on contempt of court.
• Isabella R. Blevins, 19, of Catlettsburg, was booked Saturday on contempt of court.
• Jonathon M. Baker, 29, of Greenup, was booked Saturday on failure to appear.
• Charles D. Baldridge, 45, of Ashland, was booked Sunday on a parole violation.
• Crystal Johnson, 37, of Ashland, was booked Sunday on a violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO.
• Danny L. Tackett, 37, of Ashland, was booked Sunday on menacing and resisting arrest.
• David J. Bowling, 38, was booked Sunday on two counts of first-degree, first-offense possession of a controlled substance.
• Horace R. Johnson, 42, of Ashland, was booked Sunday on a violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO.
Big Sandy Regional
• Christoper Stacy, 50, of Pilgram, was booked Friday on a bench warrant for court.
• Clinton J. Castle, 40, of Thealka, was booked Friday on non-payment of court costs, fees or fines.
• Danny L. Vanhoose, 39, of Thealka, was booked Friday on fourth-degree assault, domestic violence.
• Joshua Harris, 28, of Annville, was booked Friday on first-degree, first-offense possession of a controlled substance, buy or possess drug paraphernalia, public intoxication of a controlled substance and tampering with physical evidence.
• Jason S. McKinney, 35, of Paintsville, was booked Friday on contempt of court.
• Megan Z. Stapleton, 21, of Paintsville, was booked Saturday on three counts of non-payment of court costs, fees or fines and a single count of failure to appear.
• Doris Hardin, 54, of Hager Hill, was booked Saturday on two counts each of contempt of court and failure to appear,
• Jeremiah Campbell, 46, of Jackson, was booked Sunday on fourth-degree assault and a bench warrant for court.
• Marion Martin, 50, of Wayland, was booked Sunday on menacing.
• Jonathon T. Deaton, 32, of Paintsville, was booked Sunday on second-degree disorderly conduct and harassing communications.
• Kyle Hitchcock, 30, of Minford, Ohio, was booked Sunday on public intoxication of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and as a fugitive.
• Emily Powers, 32, of Ashland, was booked Sunday on two counts of failure to appear.
• Henry J. Lowe, 37, of Hager Hill, was booked Sunday on second-degree disorderly conduct, theft of identity of another without consent, possession of marijuana, public intoxication of a controlled substance and a parole violation.
• Cody Castle, 21, of Offutt, was booked Sunday on third-degree criminal trespassing, third-degree terroristic threatening and non-payment of court costs, fees or fines.
Carter County
• James W. Griffith, 24, of Rush, was booked Friday on failure to appear.
• Joseph E. Bailey, 37, of Grayson, was booked Friday on operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol or substances and no operator’s license.
• Jason S. York, 33, of Olive Hill, was booked Friday on failure to appear.
• Reba K. Click, 34, of Olive Hill, was booked Saturday on failure to appear.
• Haven C. Arthurs, 24, of Olive Hill, was booked Saturday on first-degree, first-offense trafficking in a controlled substance, buy or possess drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana and failure to appear.
• Armmaine Cortezz, 30, of Olive Hill, was booked Saturday on first-degree, second or greater offense trafficking in a controlled substance and buy or possess drug paraphernalia.
• Taylor Cloud, 26, of Alexandria, was booked Saturday on first offense trafficking in a controlled substance and failure to appear.
• Deshawn Davis, 28, Olive Hill, was booked Saturday on first-degree, second or greater offense trafficking in a controlled substance and buy or possess drug paraphernalia.
• Rhonda Davis, 46, of Grayson, was booked Saturday as a fugitive.
Greenup County
• Kelcie J. Ashley, 20, of Catlettsburg, was booked Friday on fourth-degree assault.
• Amanda R. Boggs, 35, of Russell, was booked Friday on a probation violation.
• Robbie Cox, 42, of Russell, was booked Friday on first-degree sexual abuse, victim under 12 years of age.
• Austin T. Nelson, 27, of Flatwoods, was booked Friday on two counts of contempt of court.
• Timothy S. Workman, 19, of Raceland, was booked Sunday on fourth-degree assault, domestic violence.
Rowan County
• Alan D. Perry, 58, of West Liberty, was booked Friday on improper turning, possession of open alcoholic beverage container in motor vehicle prohibited, possession of marijuana, buy or possess drug paraphernalia and failure of owner to maintain required insurance.
• Gregory Osborne, 40, of Ezel, was booked Friday on first-degree strangulation, second-degree wanton endangerment of a police officer, third-degree assault of a police or probation officer, third-degree terroristic threatening, fourth-degree assault-domestic violence, menacing and resisting arrest.
• Timothy R. Melton, 48, of Salt Lick, was booked Friday on no registration plates and failure of non-owner to maintain required insurance.
• Patrick J. Garris, 43, of Olive Hill, was booked Saturday on operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol or substance and operating on a suspended or revoked license.
• Wanda Bailey, 53, of Morehead, was booked Saturday on first-degree criminal trespassing.
• Buford Howard, 69, of Hazel Green, was booked Sunday on third-degree terroristic threatening and menacing.
• Joshua D. Royse, 39, of Morehead, was booked Sunday on failure to produce insurance card, no registration receipt, no registration plates and no operator’s-moped license.