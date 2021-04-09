By Henry Culvyhouse
The Daily Independent
FRANKFORT While much ink was spilled in the state-wide press about the General Assembly and the governor’s power struggle of emergency executive actions relating to COVID, as well as controversial moves in education, there were quite a few bills that flew under the radar in this session.
With more than 150 bills set to become law after the General Assembly adjourned Sine Die — meaning until the next regular session or unless the governor calls a special session — there are bills that went through the School House Rock routine that affect everyday people, all without much notice.
Here is a sampling of some of the laws to come out of the legislature:
Senate Bill 21: Passed 36-0 in the Senate and 91-3 in the House of Representatives and signed by the governor, this bill prevents folks who have voluntarily admitted themselves into a hospital for mental health treatment to be released in the middle of a transfer to another facility. Upon arriving at the facility he or she is transferred to, they may be released with a written a request unless prevented by a court order. Similar rules will apply to children, with the consent of their parents.
House Bill 105: Passed unanimously in the House and Senate and signed by the governor, this bill essentially streamlines the process of spreading the word regarding a missing person, as well as having emergency personnel reporting certain classifications of missing persons within four hours of the initiation of the search to the Division of Emergency Management. It will also allow the Transportation Cabinet to develop policies for investigating police officers to request the use of road signs and authorizes agencies searching for people to use existing resources to alert the public such as highway signs, electronic media, local, regional and statewide media providers, Amber Alerts and the Integrated Public Alert and Warning System.
House Bill 126: Passed the House 63-24 and the Senate 25-11 and signed by the governor. This bill raises the threshold for felony theft from $500 to $1,000, which would be a class D felony punishable with one to five years in prison. Anyone who commits two or more thefts within a 90 day period that amounts to more than $1,000 could be charged with felony theft as well. Amounts between $500 and $1,000 would be a class A misdemeanor. This new threshold would also apply to other property crimes such as obtaining money under false pretenses and credit card fraud. It also provides for enhancements for folks convicted three or more times of theft.
House Bill 497: Passed unanimously and signed by the governor, this bill would have state prisons issue to released inmates documents regarding behavior in the institution, any educational degree achieved while in custody, work record prior to incarceration along with relevant skills as well as skills picked up while behind bars. Upon release, the transportation cabinet could also issue an ID and DOC could also issue a “certificate of employability” which would give employers an idea about the convict’s education and training.
House Bill 429: Passed the Senate unanimously and final reading in the House 83-7, signed by the governor, this law strengthens some of the rights of foster parents, including the right to intervene in a parental right termination if the child has been in their placement for six months or longer and social services has no concerns about abuse or neglect in the foster home.
House Bill 435: Passed unanimously in the General Assembly and signed by the governor, this bill sets a window for contesting an estate to six months after appointment of a representative of the estate and two years after a person’s death if no representative has been appointed. Prior to this change, the window was eight months either way.
House Bill 402: Passed unanimously and signed by the governor, this bill adjusts the threshold for flagrant non-support as being $2,500 or more behind on payments. Previously, the threshold was $1,000.
House Bill 209: Passed unanimously and signed by the governor, this bill allows the donation of game meat to be done by a cooperative extension agency and the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources or any other government agency for the purpose of education, promotion of hunting or fishing or free meal distribution. Previously, the law only applied to nonprofits.
House Bill 201: Passed with two nays in the Senate, unanimously in the House and signed by the governor, this bill has employers who provide paid leave for childbirth apply their policies to adopting a child. This does not apply to adoption within the family or by a foster parent who has had the child in their care.
House Bill 155: Passed unanimously in the assembly and signed by the governor, this makes way for a “newborn safety device” that would be placed visibly near police stations, fire stations and hospitals for people to place a newborn baby (30 days or younger) inside with the intent to abandon them. Under Kentucky law, abandoning a newborn with EMS, police, fire, a hospital or a participating church is not a crime. The devices will have a dual alarm system, to alert folks when the child is placed inside and to alert when the child is taken out.
House Bill 196: Passed unanimously and signed into law, this bill prevents car insurance companies from refusing or charging additional premiums to members of the United States Armed Forces, National Guard and Reserves who were without car insurance while in the service and away from the commonwealth. Insurers will request reasonable documentation of the applicant’s military service.
Senate Bill 65: A bill that required a 71-23 veto override, this was a bill that killed certain regulations in the Labor Cabinet and the Cabinet for Health and Family Services for between March 30, 2021 and June 1, 2022. Beshear wrote in his veto message that he took issue with the suspension of the Health and Family Service regulations because it would disqualify noncustodial parents owing child support from receiving SNAP benefits. Beshear wrote that when the SNAP disqualification was previously in place between 2018 and 2020, 6,011 children lost their benefits. “It is simply cruel to take food off those children’s tables to punish the parents,” the governor wrote.
Senate Bill 11: Passed into law after a 74-18 veto override. This bill listed tenants inside a rental property causing property damage as criminally liable for criminal mischief, Kentucky’s legalese for vandalism. Beshear vetoed on the basis that the existing law already criminalizes the conduct described and “the bill purposely targets rental tenants during the COVID-10 pandemic.”
(606) 326-2653 |