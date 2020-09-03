The Greenup County Health Department announced 10 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday.
Of the cases, seven are Oakmont Manor residents, four of whom are hospitalized. In all, there have been 29 residents and 20 employees test positive at Oakmont in Flatwoods.
The 10 new cases involve the following patients: seven females, ages 90, 88, 87, 86, 95, 78 and 48; and three males, ages 70, 81 and 25.
Four Greenup County Detention Center employees had tested positive as of Wednesday. No inmates had tested positive. Those numbers remained the same as of Thursday.
There have been 251 positive cases in Greenup County in all — 94 are active.
The Ashland-Boyd County Health Department reported 10 new cases on Thursday. A 48-year-old female is in hospital isolation. Six females, ages 21, 12, 31, 49 and 11, are each in home isolation. Three males, ages 64, 46 and 13, are in respective home isolation.
Boyd County’s total case tally stands at 275 — 211 have recovered.