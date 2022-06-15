A settlement has been reached between the former owners of the KYOVA Mall, Camp Landing and the U.S. Small Business Administration regarding a dispute over a COVID grant.
On Tuesday, U.S. District Court Judge William O. Bertelsman signed off on a dismissal order in the suit, stating that a settlement was reached and all issues were resolved in the case.
Each party would have to bear their own expenses and attorney's fees, the order stated.
The terms of the settlement were not available in the public court record, but SBA records indicate it was settled favorably for the Cinema at Camp Landing.
In April, publicly available SBA records showed the money was awarded to both Reyton and Camp Landing.
The latest records, updated on Monday, show Camp Landing as being the sole recipient of a $631,772 grant.
Reyton Ashland Theatre, a subsidiary of the former owners of the KYOVA Mall, filed a suit in October 2021 after Camp Landing was awarded a $713,542.63 shuttered venue operators grant through the Small Business Administration.
Reyton had applied for the grant in May 2021, but sold the venue to Camp Investments in July 2021.
Most of the claims in the suit were against the Small Business Administration, which Reyton argued had unnecessarily delayed the application by five months.
