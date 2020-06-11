ASHLAND Today is the day avid campers have been awaiting: opening day for Kentucky state parks campgrounds.
Carter Caves State Resort Park Manager Chris Perry said his park has been working hard to make the place safe for campers following the closure because of the coronavirus pandemic.
“We’ve missed our campers,” Perry said. “It seemed weird going there and not seeing campers.”
He said campers usually start coming in late March, but this year, the state government ordered campgrounds closed on April 2.
Dave Riley, manager at Paintsville Lake State Park in Staffordsville, said the campground was already busy.
“It was almost full when I had to tell people they had to leave the campground,” he said, noting the park is open year-round and it’s already booked until the second weekend of August.
Perry said March and April are typically busy, followed by a summer of fully booked weekends and many weekdays.
“Our campground has a good local following from surrounding counties and I’ve had a lot of people on Facebook telling me they’re making reservations,” he said.
Perry added his park will have no one manning the miniature golf, but campers who bring their own clubs and balls are free to use the course.
“People have been so penned up for the last few months, they’re ready to get out and start camping,” he said. “We just want everybody to follow the guidelines and have a good time.”
Several rules will apply to all state park campgrounds and have been posted on the website parks.ky.gov; rules are subject to change as the spring and summer progess.
• Only self-contained RV units will be allowed. Bath houses will not be open and primitive camping will not be permitted. Campers may bring a blue dumping tote if necessary; dump stations will be open.
• Extra and more frequent cleaning will take place and food services will be carryout. Workers will wear masks and gloves, and no refills will be available on drinks; a new cup must be used.
• To limit interaction with staff, guests should download prior to arrival and utilize the ReserveAmerica Camping app to check in. The app is available in the Apple App Store and on Google Play.
• Visitors are not allowed in the campground.
• Playgrounds, pools and beaches are closed. Picnic shelters also are not available.
• CDC guidelines and social distancing must be practiced; masks are strongly encouraged in public areas or while in campground stores and booths.
At lodges and cottages, high-touch surfaces are being disinfected with every cleaning, and many items have been removed from accommodations to help with unnecessary exposure, including trays with wrapped amenities including cups, tumblers and soap; in-room publications; and in-room directory information.
All pools and beaches are closed, and safe social distancing and facemasks are encouraged.
State park golf courses are open, but pro shops offer drive-through services only and tee times will be 20 minutes apart. Golf cart rentals resumed June 1, with one person per cart unless they are family members. The golf courses have removed bunker rakes, and made modifications to the flagsticks to help eliminate the spreading of the virus.
Riley said everyone is being cautious.
“States are just trying to do the right thing as they get information, whether to lighten things up or tighten things up,” he said. “We’re playing it by ear and hoping by opening these things up, there won’t be any negative effect.”
For more information, visit parks.ky.gov.
