GREENUP The Greenup Masonic Lodge 89 recently presented bicycles to students at two Greenup elementary schools as a reward for perfect attendance throughout the year.
Former Lodge Master Joseph Virgin said the bike program began in 2013, with a two-year break necessitated by the COVID-19 pandemic. Virgin said he was glad to be able to present bikes again this year, and said he believes they have given more than 50 bikes to students. Each year, members of the lodge donate to the bike program, and once the number of students with perfect attendance is calculated, Virgin begins buying bicycles.
“The kids that win the bikes get so excited,” Virgin said. “The kids at Greysbranch were riding all over the sidewalk and the parking lot, and the principal was trying to round them all up because school wasn’t actually over for the day.” The bikes are typically awarded with a bike helmet, but this year with shipping concerns no helmets were available; but Virgin said he still recommends riding with an approved helmet. and of course, he urges students to follow all safety guidelines when riding.
Virgin said one of the things he enjoys about delivering the bikes is the children almost always have a bike story. “At least one will say their bicycle had broken and they needed a new one, and some of them say they needed a bike because they didn’t have one,” he said. “But they all get so excited, and it is so uplifting to see their joy.” Virgin also said bicycles give children a much-needed alternative to electronics and allows them to get some fun exercise in the fresh outdoor air. “And I am glad to be part of such a great program,” he said.