ASHLAND Lord willing and the COVID cases don’t rise, the City of Ashland will have trick-or-treating this year.
City Manager Mike Graese told the Ashland City Commission Thursday that unless guidelines change from the governor’s office, the city will move ahead with the Halloween tradition on Oct. 29.
Graese said the city will allow traditional door-to-door sweets solicitations from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m in the neighborhoods and a “Quar-O-Teen Halloween” event at Central Park from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. while supplies last.
The Central Park event is a drive-through trick-or-treating service, wherein parents may drive their children trough the park to pick up prepackaged candy caches from volunteers, according to Graese.
Tentatively, trick-or-treaters may be chauffeured through the 17th Street or 22nd Street entrances of the park, but Graese said final details will be hammered out with the police department in order to mitigate traffic jams.
Volunteers will consist of city employees, folks from King's Daughter Medical Center and the many service organizations in the community.
Both the Health Department and KDMC about the events, Graese noted.
For those wishing to pound porches for devilishly delicious delights, the city has issued the following guidelines in accordance with the governor’s office and the CDC:
• Place individually wrapped candy outside on the porch, driveway or a table.
• Maintain 6 feet social distancing.
• Wear face coverings — Halloween masks don’t count.
• Wash hands before and after handling wrapped candy.
• Trick or treat in family groups and don't congregate in large groups.
• Stick to your own neighborhood.
• Use hand sanitizer often.
• If you wish to participate in handing out candy, leave the porch light on. If you don’t, leave it off.
Those wishing for more information regarding the drive-through event may contact the city at (606) 385-3295.
