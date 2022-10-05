ASHLAND On a sunny, crisp Wednesday morning, organizations from across the Tri-State set up shop in Central Park to lend a helping hand to veterans who have fallen on hard times.
The Ashland Veterans' Stand Down is part of a nationwide effort to get homeless and low-income veterans in touch with services to help them out of dire circumstances.
Wednesday's Stand Down was organized by Volunteers of America, a non-profit working under a Veteran's Affairs grant to help homeless vets.
Becky Stamper, a volunteer with the organization, said Wednesday's event was the second time they were able to get all these services in one space to assist veterans in need.
"We had one in 2019, then COVID hit," she said. "It's nice to have another one of these events."
Molly Russell, a case manager with the suicide prevention team at the Hershel "Woody" Williams Veterans Affair Medical Center said while there has been a decrease in veteran suicides in recent years, it's still imperative to let vets know they're here to help, even if they don't qualify for VA health care.
"It used to be 22 vets per day were lost to suicide; now we've seen that decreased to 17 per day," she said. "What the data has shown us is of those 17, 10 hadn't accessed the VA health system in two years prior to their death."
Veterans seeking assistance for a mental health crisis can dial 988, then hit option 1, Russell said. Their call will be taken at the National Suicide Prevention Hotline, then any follow up information will be referred to her team for those local in the area.
The VA Homeless resource center has seen an increase in veterans seeking services, according to case manager Amanda Floyd.
The center, located downtown in Huntington, has seen an influx coinciding with the general rise in folks without a house, according to Floyd.
"We offer shower and laundry and we have case managers to help them get into stable housing through Section 8 vouchers," Floyd said. "The problem is, we're running out of landlords to work with in those Section 8 vouchers."
Veterans at risk need not travel to Huntington for help — the VA works with local agencies and organizations to reach out to those in need, Floyd said.
For veterans awaiting more permanent housing, the West Virginia Veterans Home in Barboursville may be a weight point, according to social worker Ethan Anderson.
The home, perched on a hill downtown Barboursville, is transitional housing for veterans who were living on the streets and awaiting a housing voucher. It also serves a respite point for veterans who have left drug rehabilitation.
"Not a lot of people know what we do, even people who have lived in Huntington all their life," Anderson said. "We're not a nursing home. We're a transitional center for housing. We can't handle that level of acuity of care."
While the main push was for getting vets in touch with services, other organizations came out to serve more immediate needs.
The Ashland Elks Lodge grilled up burgers and chicken for the event, to be handed out free of charge of veterans in attendance. The Poage Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution handed out bags full of sanitation products, such as toothpaste, soap, deodorant and masks.
Cathie Harris, a member of the DAR, also said members of the organization hand-knitted scarves and hats to give out as well, as the weather turns colder.
"We just wanted to be of service to those who gave us the right to serve," Harris said.
