Members of the Southern Hills Garden Club participated in one of its annual service projects last week.
The group planted flowers at the entrances to Central Park and in the flower boxes at the Paramount Arts Center.
The club, which meets on the second Thursday of each month, participates in a variety of activities, including making holiday arrangements and decorations, cooking with herbs, photographing plants, soil, composting and road trips.
For more information, email southernhillsgardenclub@gmail.com.