LOUISA SeptemberFest won’t be short on music this year, with a variety of live music planned on three stages.
The event, set for Friday and Saturday, will feature the bluegrass groups Town Mountain on Friday and Steeldrivers on Saturday on the main stage.
The complete list of free performances:
FridayMain stage
4:30 p.m. — Lourah Louisa
6 p.m. — Luna and the Mountain Jets
7:30 p.m. — Iron Horse
9:30 p.m. — Town Mountain
Saturday
Main stage
4:30 p.m. — Rachel Messer and Connor Dale
6 p.m. — Laid Back Country Picker
7:45 p.m. — Noah Thompson
9:30 p.m. — Steeldrivers
Also on Saturday in the Masterpiece Cafe courtyard, Holly Forbes will perform at 2 p.m. and the Chuck Robertson Project at 4 p.m.
Meanwhile, shows on the park stage Saturday will be:
1 p.m. — Solid Ground
3 p.m. — Fenced In
5 p.m. — Appalachian Roadshow
Attendees are encouraged to bring seating; no coolers are allowed.
Another big draw: the classic car show.
Registration, which will be from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, costs $10. The show will continue through 2:30 p.m., at which time winners will be named. The event will be in the parking lot of the First Baptist Church at 301 West Pike St. Categories are Best Ford, Best Chevy, Best Mopar and Most Unique.
The parade will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, showcasing emergency vehicles, floats, political candidates, sports teams, homecoming court and pageant winners.