IRONTON The home of Dean and Bobbi Nance, at 1551 Edwards St., was chosen Yard of the Month by Ironton in Bloom.
The Nances work together, caring for their flowers and the yard. Mr. Nance does most of the planning and Mrs. Nance does a lot of the caring and trimming.
Mrs. Nance gained much of her knowledge about gardening from her great uncle, Raymond Easter. Mr. Nance learned about yard care and gardening from his father, Ron Barber. Their favorite flowers are daisies, but agree they really love them all.
To nominate someone for Yard of the Month, visit Ironton In Bloom on Facebook.