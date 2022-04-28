ASHLAND Logan Carver headed into the sensory garden in Central Park Thursday where he located the handprint he placed in concrete during the construction phase.
He explored the garden and all the sensory offerings. Yet, Carver repeatedly returned to his handprint. He gently placed his hand back in the place where it fits perfectly. Like his handprint, Carver’s impact will last.
Carver is the inspiration that led to the garden.
“He kind of doesn’t even realize his role, which is a kind of innocent sweetness,” said Jesse Stout, adding that Carver gets to enjoy the realized dream of his mother, Carly Stout.
Jesse Stout said he is proud of his wife and the work she has done to help others find the resources she taught out as a parent. There were fundraisers, events and many people who lent a hand.
“If you donated a dollar or a minute of your time, you should be proud,” said Jesse Stout.
Many of those hands are carved into concrete alongside Carver’s little hand. The parks employees who had a hand in constructing the garden left their mark in what Kim Jenkins called “a spare square.”
Jenkins is the landscape architect behind the project.
Nine squares are in the garden. They are the former horseshoe pits, said Jenkins. The holes are being filled with work from local artists. Not all have been filled, yet, so rocks are filling the squares for now.
The garden is located where the horseshoe pits once were. The area had largely been abandoned, and was easy to make ADA-accessible without invading trees, said Jenkins.
The City of Ashland officially opened the garden Thursday afternoon with the help of students from Crabbe Elementary School. The students held on to the ribbons as the commissioners formally opened the garden.
The garden provides a safe place for those with sensory needs. Jenkins said there are features that play to one or more of the senses.
Before the ribbon was cut and the garden was officially opened, Jenkins shared with the Crabbe students about what they would find in the garden. She shared that they would be able to find bright colors, sounds, smells, textures and pieces to spark all five senses.
Jenkins said there will be more features added, and plants will need time to grow and bloom. However, the garden is open and has many features to utilize.
Madeline Tipton, of The Tipton Creative, was present. She created a sensory wall that had brightly colored squirrels eating peanuts and acorns on one side and sensory play on the other. Tipton is one of the artists who partnered with the garden.
“This is a banner day for our city,” said Mayor Matt Perkins.
Perkins shared with the crowd that the garden was a commitment to making the city better and reaching more people. Creating the sensory garden came from a commitment to be sure “every child has a place to play,” said the mayor.
The city commission stood with the students of Crabbe and the park employees and shared their thoughts with the crowd.
Josh Blanton called it a “labor of love” by many.
“I want to recognize those who care for those with sensory challenges and I hope this helps you in your journey,” said Blanton.
The commission expressed their gratitude to those who gave time and support to the garden. Marty Gute shared that more than $60,000 went toward the project. More is yet to be done.
Gute rattled off the names of each park employee who gave their time to the effort. The commission gave credit to the whole team effort that made the garden possible.
Jesse Stout said it is often that people do not realize the struggle of a child who is not neurotypical. Once a parent is around a child with sensory issues, it’s easy to see how overwhelmed they get and the anxiety it creates, Stout said.
Stout said having the garden in conjunction with the new playground is fantastic and gives options to parents who are in a different situation.
“It is important that all our children get the best of what we can give,” said Cheryl Spriggs.
Carver continued to explore the garden. He tapped the noisemakers, dug in the sand, hopped across a line of logs and smelled the flowers growing.
One day Carver’s hand will be too big to fit back into his handprint, but his legacy will remain. The garden and his impact are likely to grow in tandem with the 8-year-old who is bringing new outlets and resources for kids just like him.
